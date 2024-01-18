After former President Donald Trump won the Iowa caucuses on Monday, CNN refused to air his victory speech live in its entirety.

As soon as Trump began to speak about the border crisis under President Joe Biden’s administration, CNN host Jake Tapper drowned out the former president’s speech, saying, “…. A relatively subdued speech as the things go so far. Although, here he is, right now, under my voice. You can hear him repeating his anti-immigrant rhetoric,” Newsbusters reported.

.@CNN cuts away from Trump’s victory speech after he mentions the border crisis, @MSNBC censors the entire thing https://t.co/WgxM83Gmsw — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) January 16, 2024



But while allowing the former president and current front-runner in the presidential race to speak the truth about the border crisis is considered unacceptable by the left-wing network, they apparently have no such qualms about one of their newscasters giving almost 40 minutes to chatting up the terrorist-sponsoring state of Iran.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian was invited to speak at the 2024 World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, on Wednesday, interviewed by none other than CNN host Fareed Zakaria.



Amir-Abdollahian’s scheduled appearance came just hours after U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken took the stage, in what some see as a provocative move by Iran, according to Politico Global Playbook.

It also set up a clash with advocacy groups like United Against Nuclear Iran, who slammed the WEF for inviting someone with purported links to sponsors of the brutal Oct. 7 Hamas attacks in Israel, according to Iran International.

UANI policy director Jason Brodsky tweeted, “It looks like Iran’s regime’s foreign minister is now on the WEF

program at Davos for 1/17/2024. The theme of WEF this year is “Rebuilding Trust.” You can’t make it up.

“This is a man who defended Hamas terrorists as they raped women, baked babies in ovens, sliced women’s breasts off, mutilated genitalia, and murdered citizens on 10/7 in Israel from many of the countries gathered in Davos. Do the WEF partners (major firms around the world like GoldmanSachs) want their brands associated with platforming terrorists arming, funding, and enabling atrocities like this? Did WEF invite Hamas leadership? Of course not. So why invite their sponsors? For yet another Fareed Zakaria interview with an Iranian official? For shame,” he added.

It looks like #Iran‘s regime’s foreign minister is now on the @WEF program at Davos for 1/17/2024. The theme of WEF this year is “Rebuilding Trust.” You can’t make it up. This is a man who defended #Hamasterrorists as they raped women, baked babies in ovens, sliced women’s… pic.twitter.com/MP9UIHt36J — Jason Brodsky (@JasonMBrodsky) January 15, 2024

JUST IN: World Economic Forum Invites Iranian Terror Leader to Elite Confab — Iran’s top diplomat, a ‘card-carrying member’ of IRGC terror group, will hobnob with top business and political leaders https://t.co/TA2cSFc6jP — Adam Kredo (@Kredo0) January 15, 2024

During the interview, Abdollahian defended Iran’s recent missile strikes into Iraq and Pakistan as retaliation against “the elements and agents of Mossad,” pointing the finger at Israel for the strikes.

Abdollahian also refused to condemn the heinous Oct. 7 attacks by Hamas against Israel that killed over 1,200 Israelis. When asked by Zakaria why Israel does not have a right to retaliate against terrorism, he responded: “We don’t consider Hamas a terrorist group. Hamas is a Palestinian Liberation movement that has been formed against the Israeli occupation.”

Abdollahian said that “violating the deal,” specifically the nuclear deal, regardless of which administration is in power, has become “part of the DNA of the American foreign policy.”

One human rights activist called the move to invite Abdollahian “truly shameful.”

Remind me again, what is the reason behind the global efforts to legitimize the regime in Iran? @wef, this move is truly shameful. https://t.co/0PYgELoiAQ — Sarah Raviani (@sarahraviani) January 15, 2024



Iran backs the Hamas terrorists who conducted the horrific Oct. 7 attacks in Israel, provides weaponry to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, supports Hezbollah extremists in Lebanon and Syria, and arms Houthi rebels attacking shipping lanes critical to the global economy.

But the WEF gives the regime an honored place among them.

As for CNN — apparently, this is who they believe deserves an open forum and platform, while they censor the former president and GOP primary front-runner for “anti-immigrant rhetoric.”

