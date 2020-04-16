CNN Anchor Stuns Liberal Colleagues on Air, Declares Trump Is Right on COVID and WHO

We shouldn’t have to reward the establishment media for getting basic facts right.

It should be a given that reporters conduct themselves with some degree of journalistic integrity, and they should operate with a singular goal of telling the truth — especially regarding events that affect every aspect of our lives.

Unfortunately, in today’s politically charged atmosphere, we find ourselves taking note when reporters at establishment outlets decide to be honest with us during a time when there is so much disinformation.

CNN chief national correspondent John King, for example, is not a man who is generally considered by people outside of the far-left media echo chamber to be an impartial party when it comes to President Donald Trump.

But the CNN anchor bucked his network’s blind anti-Trump narrative Wednesday when he admitted that the World Health Organization got it wrong when it failed to alert global health experts about the threat posed by COVID-19.

In response to Trump’s announcement that he is suspending funding for the WHO — pending an investigation into its handling of the coronavirus pandemic — King told “OutFront” host Erin Burnett the president was right.

“I am not going to defend the World Health Organization. CNN called the coronavirus a pandemic before the World Health Organization,” King said as he criticized Trump during the network’s coverage.

“It was flat-footed. It did overly trust China, the president is right about that,” he said.

King made similar comments during an appearance on another CNN show, Wolf Blitzer’s “The Situation Room.”

“The president’s criticisms of the World Health Organization are quite legitimate,” he said. “It was flat-footed here.”

Of course, the CNN anchor went on to accuse the president of downplaying the virus early on and blasted him for being too friendly with China.

“He repeatedly defended China. On the day in late January he said this would never be a pandemic, he said that was because President Xi [Jinping] was on top of it and he trusted the president of China,” King told Burnett.

That’s a rich argument from King, considering his network published Chinese Communist Party propaganda Tuesday.

CNN or a press release from the Chinese People’s Liberation Army? Spot the difference: pic.twitter.com/goUaYpTQTj — Shelby Talcott (@ShelbyTalcott) April 14, 2020

Still, with facts often being absent from CNN’s reporting, at least when those facts are favorable toward Trump, it is almost shocking to see anyone at the network betray the narrative that the president can do no good.

While CNN’s King is as anti-Trump as just about everyone else at the far-left network, at least he was willing to concede that China and the WHO are ultimately responsible for the havoc the virus is currently wreaking on American life.

The WHO has, as Trump has said, become “China-centric” and corrupted by the communist country as the U.S. foots the bill for its activities.

China, while outnumbering the U.S. in population by roughly a billion people, has paid only a fraction of the cost required to run the WHO — and yet it has so much influence.

A Jan. 14 tweet from the WHO is still up, reminding the world of its colossal failure.

“Preliminary investigations conducted by the Chinese authorities have found no clear evidence of human-to-human transmission of the novel #coronavirus (2019-nCoV) identified in #Wuhan, #China,” the agency assured us.

Preliminary investigations conducted by the Chinese authorities have found no clear evidence of human-to-human transmission of the novel #coronavirus (2019-nCoV) identified in #Wuhan, #China🇨🇳. pic.twitter.com/Fnl5P877VG — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) January 14, 2020

Even Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, was downplaying the threat of the coronavirus as late as Feb. 29, when he told Americans, “This is not a major threat for the people of the United States, and this is not something that the citizens of the United States right now should be worried about.”

But Fauci — like Trump and White House coronavirus response coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx — was misled by the WHO about the severity of the virus.

“I think once this is over, we’ll be able to look back and see, ‘Did China and the WHO say and do everything to alert the rest of the world to the nuances of this virus?’ — because when it first explodes someone had to have known that there was human-to-human transmission,” Birx told ABC’s “The View” Wednesday.

Dr. Deborah Birx when asked about Trump halting U.S. funding to World Health Organization: “Once this is over, we’ll be able to look back and see did China and the W.H.O. say and do everything to alert the rest of the world to the nuances of this virus?” https://t.co/f8u2wbJuik pic.twitter.com/mdHgKG5iKU — The View (@TheView) April 15, 2020

Everything Americans are currently enduring can be traced back to the actions of China and inaction of the WHO — not Trump, which King conceded.

The president was chosen by the American people to protect American sovereignty and bring prosperity back to working families — not to predict the future.

A leader’s actions during a potentially deadly scenario, such as the coronavirus pandemic, are driven by data from scientists and health experts.

And the U.S. has paid a hefty price for bad data that has now left more than 31,000 Americans dead and another 300 million living under some sort of government-mandated lockdown.

It’s fair to say we haven’t exactly received a good return on our investment from the WHO.

It is equally fair to say that Americans now have a leader willing to do something about that in Trump.

King can shill for Democrats and against Trump all day, as he so often does. But, at the very least, he is right about Trump and the WHO.

What a strange time we are living in when a reporter’s decision to be honest with his audience is itself newsworthy.

