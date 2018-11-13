CNN Announces Lawsuit Against Trump Over Acosta

CNN filed a lawsuit Tuesday against President Donald Trump for revoking the press credentials of its chief White House correspondent, Jim Acosta.

“While the suit is specific to CNN and Acosta, this could have happened to anyone,” CNN said in announcing the lawsuit, according to Politico.

“If left unchallenged, the actions of the White House would create a dangerous chilling effect for any journalist who covers our elected officials.”

The network has requested a restraining order requiring that the press pass be returned.

Acosta became involved in a tense exchange with Trump last Wednesday. The White House said Acosta placed his hands on a press aide, a claim Acosta and CNN deny.

Former ABC White House correspondent Sam Donaldson, speaking Sunday on CNN’s “Reliable Sources,” defended Acosta, saying the reporter cannot be banned for simply doing his job.

“The courts must reverse that order and I’m sure they will,” said Donaldson.

Floyd Abrams, a constitutional law expert who appeared with Donaldson, agreed that CNN should sue.

“I can understand CNN being reluctant to sue because the president keeps saying CNN is the enemy of me, and CNN might have reluctance to have a lawsuit titled ‘CNN vs. Donald Trump.’ That said, yes, I think they should sue.” Abrams said.

Not everyone has been on Acosta’s side.

Fox News reporter Chris Wallace said that upon reviewing the clash between Trump and Acosta, Trump was the batter tactician.

“It was classic Trump, and you saw all the notes that he can play,” Wallace said last week.

“He was combative, at times. He got into a fight with Jim Acosta of CNN. I have to say, I thought Acosta’s behavior was shameful,” Wallace said.

“Most of the people there were serious reporters asking serious questions. But Jim Acosta, I thought, embarrassed himself today,” Wallace said.

