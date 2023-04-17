Parler Share
News

CNN Announces Premiere of New Show, And It's Not Going Over Well with the Public

 By Johnathan Jones  April 17, 2023 at 9:44am
Parler Share

CNN, which has recently struggled with historically low ratings amid lineup changes, was mocked online after it reminded people about the debut of a new show with some not-so-new faces.

Last month, the network announced the creation of a new daily afternoon show called “CNN News Central” in a news release.

The show would join the lineup in order to “bring a more dynamic and illustrative approach to covering news and the developing stories of the day.”

But it is hosted by Brianna Keilar, Jim Sciutto and Boris Sanchez.

Keilar and Sciutto have each been with CNN in the daytime lineup as anchors for years while Sanchez has been with the network since 2015.

Trending:
Americans Are Loving What Country Star Brantley Gilbert Did After Being Thrown Bud Light Beer Can at Concert

On Monday, CNN tweeted about the show to remind viewers of its premiere later in the day.

The attempt to drum up buzz backfired, as the network was met with mockery.

Do you watch CNN?

Twitter users who came across the post made note of CNN’s recent attempts to try seemingly anything to help it compete with its cable news rivals:

Related:
Don Lemon Scrambles to Backpedal After Realizing His Comment About Jon Stewart Was Caught on Hot Mic

Of “CNN News Central,” the network said the show will “serve as the core hub of the network’s best-in-class newsgathering operation during the day, bringing stories to viewers in real time, while offering perspective and context to key issues.”

The news release said, “Modeled after CNN’s special election programming, ‘CNN News Central’ uses similar technology and storytelling tools and applies them to news well beyond politics.”

The news release concluded, “The immersive approach will showcase what CNN does best — breaking news, visual storytelling, and factual, impactful reporting.”

CNN saw its lowest-rated month in a decade in February, Forbes reported.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Parler Share
Johnathan Jones
Staff Writer
Johnathan Jones has worked as a reporter, an editor, and producer in radio, television and digital media.
Johnathan "Kipp" Jones has worked as an editor and producer in radio and television. He is a proud husband and father.




Democratic Lawmakers Join in on Bud Light Controversy and Get Brutally Mocked for Photo They Posted
Anxiety Rises in Chicago as Walmart Makes a Quick and Drastic Move
CNN Announces Premiere of New Show, And It's Not Going Over Well with the Public
CVS Goes Fully Woke - Look at the Insane Requirements Employees Must Now Follow: Report
Dallas Mavericks Slapped by NBA with $750K Fine After They 'Failed Our Fans and Our League'
See more...

Conversation