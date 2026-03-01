CNN Announces 'Special Project' Against 'Christian Nationalism'

CNN is known for feeding red meat — perhaps blue meat? — to their left-of-center followers by showing them “scary” content about the other side of the aisle.

From wall-to-wall Jan. 6 coverage to constant whining about President Donald Trump, CNN is one of the most notorious purveyors of leftist narrative framing.

Now the propaganda machine is churning out new content about “Christian Nationalism” — the apparently radical idea that America is a historically Christian people, and would be blessed by honoring God and His Word.

CNN’s Pamela Brown said she is working on a “special project” about the rise of “Christian Nationalism.”

She defined the movement as “rooted in the belief that our country was founded as a Christian nation, and that our laws and institutions should reflect Christian values.”

CNN’s Pamela Brown announces she’s been working on a “special project” warn against “Christian nationalism” and portrays them as a radicalized threat to the country. She then launches into a report where she fears the assassination of Charlie Kirk uniting Christians and scoffs… pic.twitter.com/1J63ta6EIO — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) February 17, 2026

In other words, a “Christian Nationalist” in the eyes of CNN is any believer with an accurate view of our history, and a desire to love our nation through the promotion of Christian morality in our civic life.

Brown said in a news release that her work on the hour-long special started after she embedded with a Christian community in Moscow, Idaho.

That is the community out of which Pastor Doug Wilson has become one prominent figurehead for Protestant Christian cultural engagement.

“The response to that report was overwhelming and highlighted the need to better understand this movement working to redefine America as a Christian nation in the home, in a marriage, in schools and in government,” Brown said.

The preview for the special fixated on the assassination of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk as a crucial moment for “Christian Nationalism.”

Matthew Taylor of Georgetown University’s Center of Faith and Justice told Brown that the memorial service for Kirk “was one of the most potent examples of this shift in our culture that we’re experiencing right now.”

That was when “a large segment of American Christians” started being “activated by these ideas, radicalized by these ideas that say that they are the persecuted ones and that they need to stand up for Christians’ rights.”

The irony, of course, is that a public martyrdom of a leading conservative Christian — a martyrdom, by the way, that was loudly celebrated by millions of leftists — may indeed lend some credence to the notion that American Christianity is under threat.

In any case, CNN and their allies have latched onto the term “Christian Nationalist” as a useful label for any Christian who acts consistently with our faith outside the four walls of our churches.

The leftist anxiety over “Christian Nationalism” merely means that such Christians are over the target.

