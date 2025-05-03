Now that we’ve passed the first one hundred days of President Donald Trump’s second term, CNN would love for his voters to express their profound regret about picking him in November, but things did not go that way when senior political commentator Van Jones sat down with three black voters.

The Daily Caller reported Friday that Jones met with three individuals – Seth Dawkins, Detra German, and Kyasia Kraft – on Thursday to gauge their current levels of support for the president.

The Daily Caller News Foundation posted a longer clip from the interview on Rumble, but one particular moment stuck out, posted to social media platform X by Daily Caller reporter Jason Cohen.

Here, Jones asked the three, “If you had to do it all over again, would you vote for Donald Trump again, yes or no?”

🚨NEW: 3 Black Trump Voters tell CNN’s Van Jones they’d vote for him again if given a do-over🚨 “1,000% absolutely yes!” @DailyCaller pic.twitter.com/2gY5cN5hp0 — Jason Cohen 🇺🇸 (@JasonJournoDC) May 2, 2025

German was the first to respond, telling Jones, “Yes, I would,” but explained she was not “die hard” for either party and would entertain the notion of voting Democrat in the future.

Dawkins, being asked almost the same question, told Jones, simply, “Yes.” The Caller reported Dawkins elaborated on that statement saying, “I mean, part of it is he’s an a**hole,” adding, “I like — I like authenticity.”

Per the Caller, he also told Jones he appreciated Trump’s handling of illegal immigration. “For me, I like the border. I just don’t like the idea of someone coming here illegally and getting benefits that can serve my community.”

Jones, laughing as he was noticing a pattern, asked Kraft who told him, “One thousand percent, absolutely yes.”

The Caller reported that Kraft commented with, “I saw how things were going during his first term, and I was pleasantly surprised, and I was pleased with what was happening,” further stating, “I saw the economy getting better. I saw country relations in certain countries getting better.”

Democrats have long taken the black vote for granted.

In all likelihood, CNN was expecting these voters to have sincere regret at their decision, wishing they had chosen former Vice President Kamala Harris.

Harris did not speak to black voters – particularly black men – in the manner Democrats had hoped.

Recall when former President Barack Obama went on the campaign trail in October, telling a group of black men in at campaign office in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, that the lack of support for Harris, “seems to be more pronounced with the brothers.”

Votes do not want to be spoken to like this. Clearly these three people – and millions of other voters – cared more about the issues than skin color.

Democrats thought that race-based appeals would work when voters were dealing with an invasion at the border, inflation, and fears of war in Europe.

Think again.

