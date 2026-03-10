CNN Backtracks After Sparking Outrage by Treating NYC Terror Suspects Like Victims

Marxism-inspired wokeness has created a situation in which journalists feel not only compelled to lie, but virtuous for doing so.

See, for instance, the dishonest headlines establishment news outlets published in the wake of Saturday’s alleged terror bombing outside Gracie Mansion, the mayor’s residence in New York City.

If CNN and other establishment propagandists had their way, the public would never know that 19-year-old Ibraham Kayumi and 18-year-old Emir Balat, two Muslim men from Pennsylvania, went to New York City Saturday determined to cause mass casualties by throwing homemade improvised explosive devices at protesters angry over the “Islamification of NYC.”

“Two Pennsylvania teenagers crossed into New York City Saturday morning for what could have been a normal day enjoying the city during abnormally warm weather,” a CNN post on the social media platform X read. “But in less than an hour, their lives would drastically change as the pair would be arrested for throwing homemade bombs during an anti-Muslim protest outside of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s home.”

As one might expect, CNN’s silly and outrageous post drew backlash from X users.

“What on Earth? CNN acts like they were sightseeing and accidentally found some bombs. NO. They bought chemicals, made the bombs and went to NYC to commit a terrorist attack. CNN is an unfunny version of the Onion designed to misinform,” one X user wrote.

What on Earth?

CNN acts like they were sightseeing and accidentally found some bombs

NO

They bought chemicals, made the bombs and went to NYC to commit a terrorist attack

CNN is an unfunny version of the Onion designed to misinform https://t.co/hDafxBh7Vz — Jim Hanson (@JimHansonDC) March 10, 2026

In response to the justifiable outrage, CNN deleted its original post.

“A post regarding the two individuals arrested for throwing homemade bombs outside of New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s home failed to reflect the gravity of the incident thereby breaching the editorial standards we require for all our reporting,” CNN wrote Monday morning in an attempt to explain the deletion.

A post regarding the two individuals arrested for throwing homemade bombs outside of New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s home failed to reflect the gravity of the incident thereby breaching the editorial standards we require for all our reporting. It has therefore been deleted. — CNN (@CNN) March 10, 2026

“Crazy that the Ferris Bueller angle didn’t go over well,” another user joked. In the 1986 comedy, “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off,” a mischievous teenager, played by actor Matthew Broderick, cuts class one final time before his high school graduation and uses the day to create hijinks in and around downtown Chicago.

In other words, Kayumi and Balat, according to CNN, could have enjoyed a Bueller-like escapade. Alas, those pesky homemade bombs got in the way.

Crazy that the Ferris Bueller angle didn’t go over well — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 10, 2026

Meanwhile, Newsmax’s Rob Schmitt called the original post a “[r]eminder that most news outlets are infested with terror sympathizing marxists.”

Reminder that most news outlets are infested with terror sympathizing marxists https://t.co/7No475GyvZ — Rob Schmitt (@SchmittNYC) March 10, 2026

Of course, one cannot read the hearts of those at CNN and elsewhere who wrote deceptive headlines about Saturday’s attack. Perhaps they really do sympathize with terrorists.

It seems more likely, however, that Schmitt hit the nail on the head by labeling those establishment journalists “Marxists.”

In short, cultural Marxism demands that Westerners revile their own societies. The Marxists have achieved this long-term goal by infiltrating institutions such as schools and news outlets and then depicting all people as either “oppressors” or “oppressed,” based not on actions or content of character, as Martin Luther King Jr. dreamed, but on immutable physical characteristics such as skin color.

Now, after generations of programming, woke Americans like those at CNN need not even think about how to react. They have learned to revile their own society and to protect the definitionally oppressed, such as those dark-skinned Pennsylvania teenagers.

For comparison’s sake, would anyone argue that public officials in the United Kingdom openly and consciously sympathize with rapists? That seems unlikely. Yet, those officials spent years covering up and even abetting the crimes of Pakistani rape gangs. The British learned self-loathing so well that they sacrificed their own girls on the altar of wokeness.

One senses the same phenomenon at work in the original CNN post on Saturday’s terror attack.

In fact, the author of that post probably did not even have an internal monologue. He or she gave the post no serious thought. After decades of woke programming, he or she knew, as if by instinct, to obscure the suspects’ identities and motives.

Worse yet, the post’s author undoubtedly had no doubts about its righteousness. And therein one finds the principal challenge to reversing all this madness.

After all, if obscuring the truth makes journalists feel morally superior, then something more than journalism has gone awry.

