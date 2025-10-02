CNN Bottoms Out with Record Low Ratings, MSNBC Records Worst Summer Since 1998

The decline of CNN continues as the network has reached an all-time ratings low. And fellow left-wing network MSNBC has also recorded record lows.

On Wednesday, Mediaite posted the latest quarter ratings for news networks, and they are tremendously bad for the Democratic propaganda machine.

For Quarter 3, Fox News led all primetime networks, with “Jesse Watters Primetime” leading the charge averaging 3.30 million viewers.

Sean Hannity came in second with an average of 2.9 million viewers. Fox’s Greg Gutfeld led the late-night rankings with 2.94 million viewers — beating Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert, who averaged 1.77 million and 2.42 million respectively.

Where Waters and Hannity are getting 323,000 and 305,000 viewers in their key demographics — viewers aged 25-54 — CNN is absolutely limping along, and MSNBC is not far ahead.

CNN recorded its lowest viewership ever with its primetime audience at just 538,000, with just 87,000 in the key demographic.

MSNBC came in at 802,000, with just 66,000 in the key demographic — its lowest numbers since 1998.

If this is not a wake up call for these networks, what will be?

Sure, conservatives and Republicans aren’t tuning in, and CNN and MSNBC may be perfectly fine with that.

But this is something else. These numbers say the general public — maybe not even a deeply politically interested portion of it — do not care about these liberal outlets anymore.

They are not seen as a trustworthy source of news.

Who could blame them? Recall the summer of 2020 during the George Floyd riots when CNN had the audacity to run a chyron that read, “Fiery But Mostly Peaceful Protests After Police Shooting” as a reporter stood in front of chaos, destruction, and — yes — plenty of fire. That moment became the source of endless ridicule, and CNN became the butt of the joke for being so far-gone from reality.

Or recall when MSNBC “Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough told audiences that former President Joe Biden, during last year’s presidential race, was “cogent.”

“In fact, I think he’s better than he’s even been, intellectually, analytically,” Scarborough continued.

In truth, this was a geriatric patient who did not have the mental faculties to exit a stage correctly without the help of his aids.

Joe Scarborough goes full state TV: “Biden is far beyond cogent. He is better than he has EVER been intellectually, analytically. He is the best Biden ever.” pic.twitter.com/QxgYVINQrV — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) March 6, 2024

These are but two examples in a history of bad reporting and dishonest commentary.

Viewers are tired of it.

These networks feel a certain hubris in being a staple of news programming for several decades, but one can never be too high to fall off the mountain.

If these outlets are not careful, this latest ratings report could spell the beginning of the end.

