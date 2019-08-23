SECTIONS
CNN Catches Flak for Hiring Former Acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe

By Randy DeSoto
Published August 23, 2019
CNN’s Friday announcement of the network’s hiring of former acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe was met with quick derision from conservatives.

CNN social media reporter Oliver Darcy tweeted early in the morning: “Some news: CNN announces Andrew McCabe has been signed as a contributor.”

Then-Attorney General Jeff Sessions fired McCabe, 51, two days before he was to retire in March 2018, following a criminal referred from Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz.

The IG’s report concluded that McCabe unlawfully leaked information to the media in the fall of 2016 regarding the Clinton email investigation and Clinton Foundation and “lacked candor, including under oath, on multiple occasions,” when questioned by investigators about his conduct.

The Federalist senior editor Mollie Hemingway responded to McCabe’s new CNN position, tweeting, “Andrew McCabe, one of the central figures of the ‘Russia collusion’ hoax, who was fired from the FBI for lying about his leaks to the media, has been hired by CNN, one of the media outlets that did the most to perpetuate the damaging hoax.”

Townhall’s political editor Guy Benson was equally scornful of the hire.

“McCabe was fired for repeatedly lying to federal investigators under penalty of perjury & referred for prosecution by the IG,” he tweeted.

“CNN hired an established liar because he hates Trump. The high horse has been put out to pasture,” Benson added.

RELATED: Bodyguard of CNN's April Ryan Charged with Assault, Harassment and Theft over Confrontation with Journalist

GOP Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri, tweeted, “The guy who DOJ inspector general found committed federal crimes & is a serial liar? Good work, CNN. Love to see that commitment to serious journalism.”

Trump campaign deputy communications director Matt Wolking responded, “I guess crime does pay.”

In December 2017, then-deputy FBI director McCabe came under increased scrutiny following the release of text messages by the inspector general between FBI officials Peter Strzok and Lisa Page.

In the texts, Strzok described Trump during the 2016 campaign as a “loathsome human” and an “idiot,” and found the prospect of him being president “terrifying.”

Page, who was having an affair with Strzok, texted him, “There is no way (Trump) gets elected.”

Strzok then replied, “I want to believe the path you threw out for consideration in Andy’s office … that there’s no way he gets elected — but I’m afraid we can’t take that risk.

“It’s like an insurance policy in the unlikely event you die before you’re 40.”

“Andy” apparently referred to McCabe.

The Wall Street Journal reported that the “insurance policy” was a reference to the FBI’s Russia investigation targeting the Trump campaign.

According to Fox News, Page “essentially confirmed” the “insurance policy” referred to the Russia investigation in testimony before the House Judiciary Committee in July 2018.

McCabe filed a lawsuit against the Department of Justice earlier this month in a bid to get his pension back.

Randy DeSoto
Senior Staff Writer
Randy DeSoto has written more than 1,000 articles for The Western Journal since he joined the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law.
Randy DeSoto is the senior staff writer for The Western Journal. He wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
