Commentary

CNN Caught Deceptively Altering Video of Joe Rogan to Make Him Look Sicker Than He Really Is

 By Michael Austin  September 7, 2021 at 10:31am
CNN can’t stand that Joe Rogan recovered from COVID.

If the renowned podcast host had appeared sicklier, if he had not taken ivermectin as a treatment (which worked, according to him), then his story would have fit CNN’s fear-mongering COVID narrative.

But the truth rarely conforms to CNN’s narratives.

So, as is often the case, CNN had to make its own “truth.”

In order to do so, the network manipulated a video of Rogan to make him appear sicklier than he actually was.

A side-by-side comparison of Rogan’s original video with CNN’s version shows some shocking differences.

It appears as though CNN dropped the video’s saturation and upped the level of yellow in order to make Rogan appear jaundiced.

At least one published study has shown that bilirubin levels (bilirubin being the main cause of jaundice) appear much higher in patients with COVID-19.

It makes sense why CNN would want to do everything it could to discredit Rogan’s video — after all, everything he says in it totally debunks their narrative.

In the video, Rogan shares the story of how he got COVID.

After getting home from a road trip, Rogan began to feel various symptoms — weariness, a headache, fevers, cold sweats and so forth.

Then, upon getting tested and learning he had contracted COVID-19, Rogan “threw the kitchen sink at it,” administering a whole host of potential medications, including the media’s least-favorite COVID treatment  — ivermectin.

From there, it didn’t take long for Rogan to recover: The comedian first felt symptoms on Saturday and had essentially recovered by Wednesday.

“Here we are on Wednesday, and I feel great. I really only had one bad day — Sunday sucked. But Monday was better, Tuesday felt better than Monday and today I feel good,” Rogan said.

Rogan ended the video by issuing a “wonderful, heartfelt thank you to modern medicine for pulling me out of this.”

What Rogan’s story tells us is largely what we already know: If you’re healthy, if you don’t have any serious pre-existing conditions and if you take various COVID-19 treatments, your chances of suffering severe COVID symptoms are incredibly low.

CNN can’t let the truth get out, however.

If it does, no one will buy the COVID fear-mongering narrative that has made it so much money.

Michael Austin
Michael Austin joined The Western Journal as a staff reporter in 2020. Since then, he has authored hundreds of stories, including several original reports. He also co-hosts the outlet's video podcast, "WJ Live."
Birthplace
Ames, Iowa




Conversation