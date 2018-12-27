CNN Commentator Says Trump Shouldn’t Be Praised for Visiting Iraq War Zone

CNN commentator Bakari Sellers said President Donald Trump shouldn’t be praised for his Christmas visit to Iraq because it’s something he should have already done.

The president and his wife Melania surprised American troops stationed in Iraq for Christmas this year, but Sellers said the trip has been over-hyped.

“We have the soft bigotry of low expectations here,” he declared on “New Day” Thursday.

Sellers also said he was disappointed to see Trump insert politics into the visit and accused him of having “soiled the moment” with his political agenda.

“I think it’s disappointing that he inserted politics into this and just standing in front of our troops, being that commander-in-chief — Showing the honor and he just soiled the moment as he tends to do,” he declared.

“What we saw yesterday is what Donald Trump has done throughout his entire presidency, which is shatter the norms. And so when he makes a trip to overseas to a combat zone, people want to scream and cheer and praise him for doing something he is supposed to do.”

“I simply refuse to do that,” Sellers added.

He also said Trump has a domestic crisis on his hands when he returns home and should start acting like a president

“(Trump) is coming back home. The government is shut down. We have an acting secretary of defense. We have an acting attorney general. We have an acting chief of staff and we really don’t have anyone acting like President of the United States at this moment,” Sellers continued.

“With the government shut down, he owns it. This is not a Nancy Pelosi government yet. This is a Republican House, a Republican Senate and a Republican president.”

“The fact of the matter is we have 40,000 coast guard members who are not getting paid. We have hundreds of thousands of individuals who are doing their due diligence and doing their jobs during the season who are not getting paid and that rests on the lap of the President of the United States.”

“So no, I’m not excited and don’t give him kudos for doing his job. I wish he would do his job when he came home,” Sellers concluded.

