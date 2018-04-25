The Western Journal

RSS Feed
Back
Back
Media Watch
Print

CNN Compares Trump Phone Usage to 15-Year-Old Child

By Nick Givas
April 25, 2018 at 2:44pm

Print

CNN dedicated an entire segment to analyzing President Donald Trump’s personal cellphone use Tuesday on “New Day” and tried to paint it as a loss of control by the commander-in-chief.

“You have reporting which is that President Trump is using his personal cellphone more than he had been in the past year,” host Alisyn Camerota said to White House correspondent Abby Phillip. “What does it mean for John Kelly?”

Phillip was able to surmise through unnamed sources that Kelly, the White House chief of staff, has stepped back and loosened his grip on Trump’s day-to-day activities.

“I talked to sources who characterized it this way,” Phillip said. “That Kelly was really kind of in baby-sitter mode when he walked in the door.

“And now he’s stepped back in part because of a realization that Trump is going to be Trump regardless and also that he can’t really have his hands in everything. And so what the president has done is taken that and run with it.”

“He is on the phone talking to friends, talking to random people,” she continued.

“When he is supposed to be studying,” host Chris Cuomo said.

Cuomo thinks Kelly should treat Trump like a child and lecture him about how and when to use his cellphone.

Do you agree with Chris Cuomo's views on President Trump's cellphone use?

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

“This is a very teachable moment,” Cuomo continued. “You have to say to him in this moment if you’re John Kelly, ‘Look, we let you use this phone. It’s a privilege. It’s not a right. And if you don’t use it the right way, we’re going to take it from you until you know that you’re using in responsibly.'”

“’And you’re going to be grounded,’” Camerota said.

RELATED: Supposedly Objective NYT Reporter: ‘I Cried’ over Clinton Loss

“It’s very important to him, but we have higher priorities,” Cuomo said. “And we have to think about the greater good about what’s going on.

“This is the exact conversation I have, and lose, with my 15-year-old on a regular basis. The parallels are frightening.”

A version of this article previously appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

What do you think? Scroll down to comment below.

Print

Tags: Chris Cuomo, CNN, Donald Trump

By: Nick Givas on April 25, 2018 at 2:44pm

Popular Right Now

Randy DeSoto

Trump Gives Orders to DHS as Mexican Migrant Caravans Make Their Way to the Border

Dick Morris

barack obama, andrew mccabe, hillary clinton

Dick Morris: Obama in Danger After Aides Made McCabe Drop Clinton Foundation Investigation

Scott Kelnhofer

Company Beloved by Sportsmen Around the Country Cuts Ties with NRA

Randy DeSoto

donald melania trump macrons

Melania Knew Exactly Which Outfit To Whip Out of Closet Before Meeting President of France

Scott Kelnhofer

Yeti Releases Statement on NRA, But NRA Isn’t Buying It

Scott Kelnhofer

Deal Struck: DOJ Will Hand Over Clinton Docs to House Committees

Jack Davis

school walkout

School Under Fire After Anti-Gun Walkout Leaves One Dead

Luke Rosiak

imran awan, debbie wasserman schultz

Pakistani ‘Mystery Man’ Now in Possession of Docs Wasserman Schultz Wanted Suppressed

Recently Posted