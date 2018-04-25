CNN Compares Trump Phone Usage to 15-Year-Old Child

CNN dedicated an entire segment to analyzing President Donald Trump’s personal cellphone use Tuesday on “New Day” and tried to paint it as a loss of control by the commander-in-chief.

“You have reporting which is that President Trump is using his personal cellphone more than he had been in the past year,” host Alisyn Camerota said to White House correspondent Abby Phillip. “What does it mean for John Kelly?”

Phillip was able to surmise through unnamed sources that Kelly, the White House chief of staff, has stepped back and loosened his grip on Trump’s day-to-day activities.

“I talked to sources who characterized it this way,” Phillip said. “That Kelly was really kind of in baby-sitter mode when he walked in the door.

“And now he’s stepped back in part because of a realization that Trump is going to be Trump regardless and also that he can’t really have his hands in everything. And so what the president has done is taken that and run with it.”

“He is on the phone talking to friends, talking to random people,” she continued.

“When he is supposed to be studying,” host Chris Cuomo said.

Cuomo thinks Kelly should treat Trump like a child and lecture him about how and when to use his cellphone.

The reporting gets more ridiculous everyday. And to thank people pay you big money for this garbage. If you weren't baked into every cable package and airport, you wouldn't exist. — Willy DiMartini (@willydick24) April 24, 2018

“This is a very teachable moment,” Cuomo continued. “You have to say to him in this moment if you’re John Kelly, ‘Look, we let you use this phone. It’s a privilege. It’s not a right. And if you don’t use it the right way, we’re going to take it from you until you know that you’re using in responsibly.'”

“’And you’re going to be grounded,’” Camerota said.

“It’s very important to him, but we have higher priorities,” Cuomo said. “And we have to think about the greater good about what’s going on.

“This is the exact conversation I have, and lose, with my 15-year-old on a regular basis. The parallels are frightening.”

A version of this article previously appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

