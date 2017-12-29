CNN Complains About Truck Blocking Camera’s View, The Next Day Trump Gives Them a Front Row Seat

After a truck blocked reporters’ view of President Donald Trump golfing, he gave them ample opportunity to capture the perfect shot.

Trump invited members of the U.S. Coast Guard to his International Golf Club in West Palm Beach for a special “thank you” round of golf, The Daily Caller reported.

About 60 members showed up to play, so Trump closed down the entire golf course so they could have “a little tournament to determine who the best player is.”

“It’s an honor to have you at the course,” Trump said on CNN. “The job you did in Florida, and, frankly, especially the job they did in Texas saved 16,000 people. It’s unheard of. So I just want to thank you.”

President Trump speaks from his Florida golf course with members of the US Coast Guard https://t.co/baV31rK9JI — CNN (@CNN) December 29, 2017

“The media is terrific, any sports media here?” Trump asked the media in the crowd. “We’re going to have a Coast Guard challenge.”

Twitter users expressed their appreciation for the president recognizing the Coast Guard.

Great support of our front line defenders! Go Coast Guard & POTUS. Thank you for the recognition! — Italy Twit (@italytwit) December 29, 2017

LOVE this! As an employee serving an organization, as well as a leader supporting employees… this is a great team building and appreciation experience .. how great for our Coast Guard to hang with their boss to let him show appreciation for their services with a day of fun! — A.🗽🇺🇸➕➕➕ (@abschoe) December 29, 2017

Pool report: 60 service members of US Coast Guard accepted Trump’s invitation to play round of golf today. It’s nice to have a president who loves our military. — Martin Walsh (@mrwalsh__) December 29, 2017

“These brave men and women patrol the waterways near Palm Beach and Mar-a-Lago everyday,” White House deputy press secretary Hogan Gidley said, according to The Daily Caller. “The President wanted to thank these service members personally for their service to this nation.”

This golf thank you tournament happened the day after CNN complained that a large truck was used to keep reporters from capturing footage of President Donald Trump golfing.

Yesterday & 2 other times during POTUS' Winter vacation,CNN cameras captured Trump golfing, from public sidewalk. Today, not possible pic.twitter.com/EIfmWCj5kD — Noah Gray (@NoahGrayCNN) December 27, 2017

The Secret Service and Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Department both denied using the truck to hide the president’s golf game from CNN’s cameras.

According to CNN White House Producer Noah Gray, Secret Service spokesperson Cathy Milhoan stated that “The USSS is in the business of protection and investigations not in commissioning vehicles to block the media’s view of the President’s golf swing.”

Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Department spokesperson Therese Barbera also said that the “department did not order a box truck to obstruct CNN’s view of President Donald Trump golfing on Wednesday.”

