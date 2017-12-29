The Western Journal

RSS Feed
Back
Back
News
Print

CNN Complains About Truck Blocking Camera’s View, The Next Day Trump Gives Them a Front Row Seat

By Erin Coates
December 29, 2017 at 3:52pm

Print

After a truck blocked reporters’ view of President Donald Trump golfing, he gave them ample opportunity to capture the perfect shot.

Trump invited members of the U.S. Coast Guard to his International Golf Club in West Palm Beach for a special “thank you” round of golf, The Daily Caller reported.

About 60 members showed up to play, so Trump closed down the entire golf course so they could have “a little tournament to determine who the best player is.”

“It’s an honor to have you at the course,” Trump said on CNN. “The job you did in Florida, and, frankly, especially the job they did in Texas saved 16,000 people. It’s unheard of. So I just want to thank you.”

TRENDING: Neighbor’s Pit Bulls Killed His Wife on Christmas Eve, Now He’s Got a Message for the Owner

“The media is terrific, any sports media here?” Trump asked the media in the crowd. “We’re going to have a Coast Guard challenge.”

Twitter users expressed their appreciation for the president recognizing the Coast Guard.

“These brave men and women patrol the waterways near Palm Beach and Mar-a-Lago everyday,” White House deputy press secretary Hogan Gidley said, according to The Daily Caller. “The President wanted to thank these service members personally for their service to this nation.”

This golf thank you tournament happened the day after CNN complained that a large truck was used to keep reporters from capturing footage of President Donald Trump golfing.

RELATED: Franklin Graham Shares Moving Tribute to 99-Year-Old Father, Billy Graham

The Secret Service and Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Department both denied using the truck to hide the president’s golf game from CNN’s cameras.

According to CNN White House Producer Noah Gray, Secret Service spokesperson Cathy Milhoan stated that “The USSS is in the business of protection and investigations not in commissioning vehicles to block the media’s view of the President’s golf swing.”

Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Department spokesperson Therese Barbera also said that the “department did not order a box truck to obstruct CNN’s view of President Donald Trump golfing on Wednesday.”

What do you think? Scroll down to comment below.

Print

Tags: CNN, Donald Trump, Florida, golf, Secret Service, Texas, tweet, video

By: Erin Coates on December 29, 2017 at 3:52pm

Let us know what you think!

Popular Right Now

Erin Coates

CNN Shares Exclusive Footage of Trump Playing Golf, then Twitter Users Notice the Real Story

Chris Agee

Actress Shares Photo After Young Son Refuses to Stand for National Anthem at a Hockey Game

Erin Coates

Sarah Sanders

Sarah Sanders Shares a New Photo of Herself Back Home, and This Time She’s Not Baking a Pie

Chris Agee

Magnolia and Melania Trump

Historic Magnolia Tree Outside White House to be Cut Down, and Melania Trump is Being Blamed

Erin Coates

Secret Service agent and box truck

Secret Service Responds to CNN’s Complaint About Truck Blocking Cameras from Filming Trump

Will Racke

map of the United States

Mass Exodus: Hundreds of Thousands of People Fled These Three Deep Blue States In 2017

Chris Agee

UPS Driver Who Delivered Guns and Ammo to David Koresh Before Fatal Waco Standoff Breaks His Silence

Jason Hopkins

Don Lemon and Ben Ferguson

Conservative Pushes the Limits on CNN, Causes Don Lemon to Have a Meltdown, Cut to Commercial Break

Recently Posted