Political consultant and CNN contributor Scott Jennings remarked that President Joe Biden has essentially put "handcuffs" on Vice President Kamala Harris, hampering her efforts to distance herself from Biden and his performance in office.
CNN Contributor Mocks Kamala Harris for Being 'Outsmarted' as Biden Puts 'Handcuffs on Her'

 By Samuel Short  October 9, 2024 at 1:40pm
Vice President Kamala Harris’s recent media tour has been so bad, even CNN is taking notice.

In a clip from Tuesday night posted to contributor Scott Jennings’ account on social media platform X, Jennings spoke about Harris, framing her relationship with the outgoing administration as President Joe Biden putting “handcuffs on her.”

He elaborated, saying, “He [Biden] has gone out and said last week … ‘She helped me pass every law, she was part of every decision.’ He’s making it difficult for her to get any separation.”

Yahoo! News reported Biden said as much in September during an interview with “The View,” where he told the hosts she’s been involved, “on everything from foreign policy to domestic policy.”

Jennings also brought up Harris’s own appearance on “The View” from earlier Tuesday, mockingly asking, “Who goes on ‘The View’ and gets outsmarted, by the way?”

The interview was not great for Harris, despite how much of a layup it was for her.

If any TV show is going to be sympathetic toward a Democrat candidate for president running against former President Donald Trump, it’s “The View.”

Do you think CNN is a biased network?

Harris made headlines for that appearance after host Sunny Hostin gave her a chance to define her platform and identity beyond Biden, asking whether she would have done anything differently while serving as vice president.

Harris blandly responded, “There is not a thing that comes to mind.”

As Jennings put it, Harris is cuffed to Biden.

She cannot denounce him, because that would be admitting the past four years have been an extended series of disastrous mistakes and decisions in which she supposedly played a part.

She cannot promise, as Jennings mentioned, “a new way forward” because she doesn’t have the intelligence to come up with any fresh ideas to distinguish herself from him.

So which is it? Is she keeping her platform in line with the “legacy” built over the past four years, or is she bringing something new to the table?

Like most questions concerning Harris and her campaign, she cannot provide an answer.

This is a confusing campaign without any real direction or vision, outside of saying whatever needs to be said to get elected.

CNN is the last network you’d expect to hear a take like Jennings’s.

If that ultra-liberal bastion is turning on her, this campaign is in big trouble.

