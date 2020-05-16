SECTIONS
CNN Correspondent Hit Trump for Not Wearing a Mask, Hours Later Has No Problem Taking Her Own Off

By Erin Coates
Published May 16, 2020 at 12:33pm
CNN White House Correspondent Kaitlan Collins has been blasted on social media for removing her face mask following a media briefing hours after asking Trump why he was not wearing one.

During a media event in the Rose Garden on Friday, President Donald Trump and some other administration officials were not wearing masks while certain coronavirus task force members, like Dr. Anthony Fauci and Dr. Deborah Birx, were wearing them, Mediaite reported.

“Mr. President, can you just clarify, why are some of you wearing a mask and why are some of you not wearing a mask?” Collins asked.

Trump replied, “We’ve all been tested and we’re quite a distance away and we’re outdoors, so I told them, I gave them the option, they could wear it or not.”

“So you can blame it on me, but I gave them the option. We could wear it or not,” he said.

Hours after the event, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany held a media briefing.

Seconds after the briefing ended, Collins was seen removing her mask and walking close to other members of the media corps as she left the room.

People on Twitter were quick to call the White House correspondent out for her behavior.

“When the press conference is over and the cameras are off you take your mask off because your agenda isn’t being shown for CNN. Right @kaitlancollins?” one user tweeted.

Another user said, “Arriving in a mask, and REMAINING in a mask are two different things… apparently. It’s almost as if YOU don’t think its necessary.”

Collins often reports on which members of the Trump administration and the coronavirus task force are wearing masks at different events.

In particular, Collins reported on Vice President Mike Pence choosing to wear a mask after he was criticized for not wearing one at the Mayo Clinic.

Collins is not the first reporter to be caught taking off her mask after an event.

Members of the media, as well as Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, have all been caught unmasked either right before or right after media conferences.

Erin Coates
