CNN Correspondent Posts New Update on John Fetterman's Health, But People Aren't Buying It

On Tuesday, CNN congressional correspondent Manu Raju offered an update on Twitter on the health of Pennsylvania Democratic Sen. John Fetterman that left many people feeling skeptical.

Fetterman suffered a stroke last May just before the Democratic primary — which he won in a landslide.

The severity of the stroke was later revealed during the general election as the state’s then-lieutenant governor struggled with basic communication.

That was no more evident than during his lone debate last fall with GOP nominee Mehmet Oz.

Viewers of the debate witnessed how difficult it was for Fetterman to communicate, even with the assistance of closed-captioning technology.

The race was close, but Fetterman came away as the winner.

His two months in the Senate might have some voters feeling buyer’s remorse, though, as he has spent most of that time hospitalized.

The senator was first admitted to a hospital after experiencing dizziness last month. Days later, he was admitted to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center after exhibiting symptoms of clinical depression.

He has remained out of sight there, and the public has been kept in the dark about his condition.

Raju, who is paid by far-left CNN, offered an update on Fetterman’s health online Wednesday afternoon.

“John Fetterman is making progress in his recovery from clinical depression and could leave Walter Reed within next two weeks, a person close to the senator told me. The senator’s physician recently informed him that he will be ‘as good or better than his best days post-stroke,’” Raju tweeted.

He added, “Fetterman’s stay has lasted this long because the doctors have been trying to get his “medication balance exactly right,” per source. For instance, doctors learned his blood pressure med was too high, which may have contributed to dizziness when he went to GW hospital last month.”

Fetterman’s stay has lasted this long because the doctors have been trying to get his “medication balance exactly right,” per source. For instance, doctors learned his blood pressure med was too high, which may have contributed to dizziness when he went to GW hospital last month — Manu Raju (@mkraju) March 14, 2023

Given the secrecy surrounding the senator and Raju’s role as a reporter with a network most Americans do not trust, people were not shy about sharing their skepticism in regard to his update:

Prove it. Show video. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) March 14, 2023

How on earth do you project a timeframe for managing a mental health problem so bad it landed you in the hospital? That’s not exactly how mental health works, especially clinical depression. It isn’t a broken bone. — Faye Hausendorff (@FayeH321) March 14, 2023

This is ridiculous. Clinical depression is not something you “cure” in rehab. To be admitted for depression is not that common, let alone for this long. Someone is lying and Fetterman is not fit for office. https://t.co/XcNsrxetga — Kira (@RealKiraDavis) March 14, 2023

“as good or better than his best days post-stroke.”

I’m sorry, but that still doesn’t instill any confidence. Like, no confidence at all. Dude needs to be under constant care. — CrazyOldBiker (@CrazyOldBiker) March 15, 2023

I had no idea the recovery from mental health issues and strokes was so simple and straightforward. The millions of people whose lives are wracked with depression and who’ve been severely disabled by strokes will be excited to hear this! — Sky Palma (@DeadStateTweets) March 14, 2023

How does one “recover” from clinical depression? — #CMFL (@seeemmeffell) March 14, 2023

I am a die-hard Dem who has been supporting Fetterman from the beginning; even so, he needs to consider his constituents and the country and step aside. He needs to heal, not keep up this charade. — Teach Democracy (@Elon_Pejorative) March 14, 2023

What does that even mean? His post stroke days led him presumedly to severe depression. So the best of those days? — Gian B (@gbtiepolo1) March 14, 2023

I like him. But he should start thinking about stepping down. — Jeff Duran (@1211Jaguar) March 14, 2023

An unbelievable turn around, insofar as no one believes it. For chrissake, let the man heal. Is no one looking out for his well-being? — Nerts (@vonbismark) March 14, 2023

Yes, and clinical depression requiring hospitalization is as bad as depression gets. Medications don’t improve clinical depression and Fetterman sure as hell didn’t go into the hospital to get psych meds adjusted, he was most likely suicidal. His stroke was also significant. — PATENTED PHIL (@Michael_Braley) March 15, 2023

Fetterman is of course a human being with children, and he deserves prayers for good health.

But people are in no way obligated to believe he is capable of representing the people of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania — not until he offers a personal update assuring them he is up to the task.

As for Raju, his job at CNN comes with an inherent obligation to run cover for Democrats, and not to report the news objectively.

He has worked hard to earn his skeptics, of which there are many.

