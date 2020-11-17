It’s propaganda worthy of Pravda — and it’s coming for American conservatives now.

Since Saturday, social media has been swirling with videos of brutal attacks over the weekend on supporters of President Donald Trump, who took to the streets of the nation’s capital to demand a fair counting in the still-disputed presidential election.

But for CNN’s Brian Stelter, the videos available to any American with an internet connection were deceptive.

To Stelter, elderly couples being targeted, men being surrounded by mobs, and fireworks being thrown at diners in restaurants are just a question of “context.”

“Welcome to Twitter, what do you want to get angry about today?” Stelter wrote cheerfully in a tweet on Monday.

The final choice? Allegedly “out of context clips of DC violence.”

Welcome to Twitter. What do you want to get angry about today? ®️ Trump’s lies

Harry Styles in Vogue

Newsom’s party

Out of context clips of DC violence — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) November 16, 2020

The implication is clearly that the violence witnessed on the streets of Washington on Saturday was completely understandable if the viewer could just see the bigger picture.

As Fox News reported, the mainstream media largely ignored the mob violence — adding another count to the eternal disgrace of what used to be known as “journalism” in the United States.

And then there was the tactic of blaming all sides.

The Washington Post — the “news” organization, remember, that had to settle a defamation lawsuit over its coverage of an incident involving pro-life high school students in 2019 — was on the scene during Saturday’s violence, helpfully doing everything it could to make it sound like Trump supporters were just as responsible for the mayhem.

But countless videos tell a different story. Here a few compiled by Fox News:

a family is visbly in tears as they’re threatened and assaulted while being forced away from #BlackLivesMatterPlaza #MillionMAGAMarch2020 #MillionMAGAMarch #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/j5jMNu5dOx — eric thomas (@justericthomas) November 14, 2020

BLM groups threaten elderly couple and attempts to steal their Trump Flag #MillionMAGAMarch pic.twitter.com/1kIYO2mg4e — Jorge Ventura Media (@VenturaReport) November 14, 2020

DC: A young Trump Supporter flees for his safety as Antifa militants threaten him away from their march towards BLM Plaza pic.twitter.com/vcCSKyFvtK — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) November 14, 2020

A protester rushes up and punches a Trump supporter from behind as they chase her away from Black Lives Matter Plaza #DCProtests #MarchForTrump #BLM pic.twitter.com/UywPGPbO05 — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) November 14, 2020

DC: Antifa and BLM throw explosive projectiles at Trump Supporters eating dinner Trump supporters can be seen fleeing into the building for their safety There seems to be strategic attacks by Antifa on Trump Supporter occupied buildings pic.twitter.com/BxBOXnVfj3 — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) November 15, 2020

There might have been, as The Washington Post reported, Trump supporters ready to rumble with the antifa and Black Lives Matter “counterprotesters” who attacked the march. But what’s being seen in these videos is simply mob violence targeting the vulnerable.

If Stelter and liberals who think like him want to argue that’s just a matter of missing “context,” they’re ready to condone political violence under almost any circumstances — as long as it’s perpetrated by their ideological allies.

Fortunately for the sake of sane Americans, it didn’t take long for Stelter to get hammered on social media.

Having grown up in the Cold War era, this guy reminds me of the Soviet spokesmen we’d see on the news, extolling the virtues of the workers’ paradise or explaining away some human rights abuse. I still shake my head in amazement that anyone takes him or his agitprop seriously. — Daniel Cimuitjebbes (@cimuitjebbes) November 16, 2020

it’s going to be great when the argument for abusing trump supporters turns into the classic [well, then they shouldn’t’ve been wearing that]. — No one you know I don’t think (@deadabovethelip) November 16, 2020

The families with children? The old man who was sucker punched from behind and knocked out? Please give your best shot at explaining how they “deserved” to be assaulted. — Rich Maurer (@maurer45) November 16, 2020

But this one put it perfectly:

“Out of context @brianstelter?” one user wrote. “Who’s causing the violence?”

That’s a question that destroys the liberal viewpoint.

The country knows the answer as well as the mainstream media in its rare honest moments. It’s not a stretch, in fact, to say the whole world knows the answer to that question. It’s the same side that’s been wreaking havoc on the nation’s streets since May. The same side that’s been attacking Trump supporters for more than five years.

Unfortunately, there’s nothing really new about physically violent attacks against Trump supporters being downplayed by the mainstream media. They stem back to the days of Trump’s 2016 campaign for president, up to the despicable violence that followed White House guests after Trump’s nomination acceptance speech in August.

What’s worse now is that establishment media figures like Stelter clearly view the Trump administration as being over. In their eyes, then, what took place on Saturday was attacks on political opponents of the presumptive incoming Biden administration.

If reporters, editors and media critics are willing to countenance physical violence against political dissidents on the streets of the nation’s capital, solely on the basis of their political positions, the country is heading for an era of repression more reminiscent of the old Union of Soviet Socialist Republics than the United States of America — more USSR than USA.

The coverage is propaganda worthy of Pravda — and it’s coming for American conservatives.

