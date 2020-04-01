SECTIONS
Commentary
Print

CNN Cuts Away Seconds Before MyPillow CEO Shatters Network's Narrative

President Donald Trump listens as Michael J. Lindell, CEO of MyPillow Inc., speaks during the daily briefing on the novel coronavirus in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, D.C, on March 30, 2020.Mandel Ngan / AFP via Getty ImagesPresident Donald Trump listens as Michael J. Lindell, CEO of MyPillow Inc., speaks during the daily briefing on the novel coronavirus in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, D.C, on March 30, 2020. (Mandel Ngan / AFP via Getty Images)

By Jared Harris
Published April 1, 2020 at 2:55pm
Print

CNN’s fearmongering narrative came crashing down this week as Mike Lindell, CEO of MyPillow, took the microphone at a White House media briefing.

Unfortunately for the network’s viewers, their information overlords at CNN decided to cut from the feed mere moments before the conservative entrepreneur issued some of the best news yet.

When President Donald Trump relinquished the podium to Lindell during a Monday briefing in the Rose Garden, the CEO spent his time talking about prayer, the Bible and how he has transformed his pillow factory into a mask-producing powerhouse.

According to Lindell, 75 percent of his company’s production capacity is now being focused on creating face masks to meet a demand caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

He estimated that he’ll eventually be able to manufacture a whopping 50,000 masks every day.

TRENDING: House Republicans Push Bill To Take Back the $25 Million Kennedy Center Received in Coronavirus Bill

While that’s welcome news for medical workers fighting on the front lines of the outbreak, it’s also an encouraging number that poses a dire threat to a slew of stories pushing a fearful narrative by CNN.

Video shows the network didn’t even let Lindell get a single sentence out before censoring him:

CNN reporter Oliver Darcy confirmed that the network cut away after Lindell, who Darcy smugly referred to as “the My Pillow guy,” started talking:

Taking one look at what CNN has been publishing the last month, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that Lindell’s good news was conveniently not broadcast.

A search of the news site for the word “mask” turns up thousands of articles and videos that use the term, many of them produced in the last month or so. Most of these results focus on an apocalyptic shortage of masks — something Lindell and other businessmen are vowing to solve.

The network’s narrative paints a frightening picture of desperate people sewing nearly any material they can find into masks to deal with a shortage seemingly caused by Trump’s lack of preparation.

RELATED: Fellow WH Correspondent Slams Acosta's Style: 'We're Not the Opposition Party'

Did CNN do this on purpose?

One doctor profiled by CNN was apparently so desperate for protection that he repurposed scuba gear into a working respirator.

It’s clear that Lindell’s announcement would do irreparable damage to a recent favorite topic of CNN coverage.

What’s unclear is CNN’s reason for cutting away seconds after he began talking.

It could be that the network wants to protect a seemingly lucrative news topic, or it could be that CNN simply doesn’t care for the conservative politics of Lindell. Whatever the case, CNN’s viewers deserve better than this shameless omission.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Jared Harris
Content Editor
Jared has written more than 200 articles and assigned hundreds more since he joined The Western Journal in February 2017. He was an infantryman in the Arkansas and Georgia National Guard and is a husband, dad and aspiring farmer.
Jared has written more than 200 articles and assigned hundreds more since he joined The Western Journal in February 2017. He is a husband, dad, and aspiring farmer. He was an infantryman in the Arkansas and Georgia National Guard. If he's not with his wife and son, then he's either shooting guns or working on his motorcycle.
Location
Arkansas
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Military, firearms, history







NYC Reportedly Bribing Prisoners with Anti-Virus Gear To Dig Mass Graves
China Can No Longer Hide Resurging Virus, Places County on Lockdown
CNN Cuts Away Seconds Before MyPillow CEO Shatters Network's Narrative
Michigan Gov Threatened Docs Who Used Promising COVID-19 Drug, Now She's Begging Trump for It
China's Lies Turned Virus into a Full Pandemic, and WHO Is Complicit
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×