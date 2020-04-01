CNN Cuts Away Seconds Before MyPillow CEO Shatters Network's Narrative

CNN’s fearmongering narrative came crashing down this week as Mike Lindell, CEO of MyPillow, took the microphone at a White House media briefing.

Unfortunately for the network’s viewers, their information overlords at CNN decided to cut from the feed mere moments before the conservative entrepreneur issued some of the best news yet.

When President Donald Trump relinquished the podium to Lindell during a Monday briefing in the Rose Garden, the CEO spent his time talking about prayer, the Bible and how he has transformed his pillow factory into a mask-producing powerhouse.

According to Lindell, 75 percent of his company’s production capacity is now being focused on creating face masks to meet a demand caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

He estimated that he’ll eventually be able to manufacture a whopping 50,000 masks every day.

While that’s welcome news for medical workers fighting on the front lines of the outbreak, it’s also an encouraging number that poses a dire threat to a slew of stories pushing a fearful narrative by CNN.

Video shows the network didn’t even let Lindell get a single sentence out before censoring him:

CNN cuts away from the coronavirus task force press conference when My Pillow’s Mike Lindell gets up to speak about how his company repurposed its factories to produce N95 masks pic.twitter.com/atpVElzfYH — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) March 30, 2020

CNN reporter Oliver Darcy confirmed that the network cut away after Lindell, who Darcy smugly referred to as “the My Pillow guy,” started talking:

CNN cuts away from the White House coronavirus briefing when Trump invites the My Pillow guy up to the podium to talk. — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) March 30, 2020

Taking one look at what CNN has been publishing the last month, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that Lindell’s good news was conveniently not broadcast.

A search of the news site for the word “mask” turns up thousands of articles and videos that use the term, many of them produced in the last month or so. Most of these results focus on an apocalyptic shortage of masks — something Lindell and other businessmen are vowing to solve.

The network’s narrative paints a frightening picture of desperate people sewing nearly any material they can find into masks to deal with a shortage seemingly caused by Trump’s lack of preparation.

One doctor profiled by CNN was apparently so desperate for protection that he repurposed scuba gear into a working respirator.

It’s clear that Lindell’s announcement would do irreparable damage to a recent favorite topic of CNN coverage.

What’s unclear is CNN’s reason for cutting away seconds after he began talking.

It could be that the network wants to protect a seemingly lucrative news topic, or it could be that CNN simply doesn’t care for the conservative politics of Lindell. Whatever the case, CNN’s viewers deserve better than this shameless omission.

