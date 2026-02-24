CNN Data Analyst Calls 2028 Democrat Field a 'Clown Car,' Says Newsom Is 'Flailing'

Two years away from the 2028 Democratic presidential primary season, the party’s prospects look dim, according to CNN data analyst Harry Enten

“Yeah, they’re all running and this is just a downright clown car at this point on the Democratic side,” Enten said, according to a video posted on X.

Enten said polling shows California Gov. Gavin Newsom leading the field at 19 percent support, followed by former Vice President Kamala Harris at 18 percent, which he said was “quite a weak number for her, given that, of course, she was the nominee last time around.”

Former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg had 13 percent support, followed by Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York at 12 percent.

"This is just a total clown car. It is a total mess," he said.

“This is just a total clown car. It is a total mess,” he said.

“There is no clear front-runner at this particular point on the Democratic side. Who the heck knows who the nominee is going to be in two years?” Enten said.

Enten said it was “very unusual for the Democratic side to not have a clear front-runner at this point.”

Going back to the 2000 campaign, he said by this point, every Democrat who ended up being the party’s presidential candidate had at least 25 percent support.

“You have to go all the way back, all the way back, from when I wasn’t even in elementary school yet, not even in pre-K yet, to 1992, that was the last cycle in which there was no clear front-runner at this point. Very unusual,” he said.

Enten said prediction market figures show that enthusiasm for Newcom has cooled.

“It seems to me that Gavin Newsom is flailing a little bit, at least compared to where he was prior,” he said.

“Three months ago, according to the prediction market, look at that, it was a 37 percent chance, now it’s just at 28 percent. Down he goes. He’s definitely flailing a little bit,” he said.

Enten further noted that since August, Google searches for Newsom are down 63 percent.

As noted by the New York Post, Newsom recently made a gaffe in a speech to a black audience in Atlanta by pointing to his low SAT score and difficulty reading to form a connection with the audience.

As noted by the New York Post, Newsom recently made a gaffe in a speech to a black audience in Atlanta by pointing to his low SAT score and difficulty reading to form a connection with the audience.

“I’m like you,” he told the group — “you know, I’m a 960 SAT guy.”

