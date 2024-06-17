CNN Data Analyst Can't Believe Latest Trump-Biden Poll Numbers: 'I'm, Like, Speechless'

At least one member of the establishment media has come to a breathtaking realization: Namely, young, black Americans appear poised to save their country by voting for former President Donald Trump.

Monday on “CNN News Central” with co-host John Berman, CNN Senior Political Data Reporter Harry Enten repeatedly used dramatic-sounding language to describe his astonishment at what polling data revealed about the decisive advantage young, black voters could give Trump over President Joe Biden in the 2024 election.

“I’ve just never seen anything like this,” an animated Enten said in a clip posted to the social media platform X. “I’m, like, speechless.”

The segment began with Berman asking Enten about the state of the presidential race among black voters.

“Yeah, I keep looking for this to change, to go back to a historical norm. And it, simply put, has not yet,” Enten replied.

The screen behind Enten then showed a comparison between polls among black voters in 2020 and 2024. At this point four years ago, black voters preferred Biden by a margin of 79 percentage points, 86-7. Today, Biden’s overall lead among black voters has shrunk to 49 points at 70-21.

“It’s not just that Joe Biden is losing ground,” Enten said. “It’s that Donald Trump is gaining ground.”

As a result, Enten said, Trump looks to be “careening towards a historic performance for a Republican presidential candidate, the likes of which we have not seen in six decades.”

But Biden’s diminishing overall support among black voters did not provide the segment’s biggest headline. For that, Enten took a deeper dive into the numbers.

Will Trump win in November? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 97% (1221 Votes) No: 3% (32 Votes)

“This is where we get very interesting,” the data reporter said.

Again, the screen behind Enten showed a comparison of 2020 and 2024 polling data among black Americans. This time, however, it showed a breakdown by age.

Among black Americans age 50 and older, Biden’s lead over Trump at this point in 2020 stood at a whopping 83 points. Today, it stands at 74 points. That represents a loss, of course, but not a debilitating one — and certainly not a historic one.

Among black Americans under 50, however, Biden’s 80-point advantage from 2020 has shrunk to only 37 points.

The excitable Enten could barely find the words to describe those numbers.

“Holy cow, folks. Holy cow,” he said.

Furthermore, those numbers could signal a sudden and dramatic shift that might change party politics for the foreseeable future.

“If this polling is anywhere near correct,” Enten said, “we are looking at a historic moment right now where black voters under the age of 50, which have historically been such a big part of the Democratic coalition, are leaving it in droves.”

Finally, Enten expressed even more astonishment at the impact of independent candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

In short, with Kennedy in the mix, Biden’s support among black voters in the projected swing states of Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin plummeted to 49 percent.

“Look at what Joe Biden drops to,” Enten said, his voice cracking from disbelief as he underlined the 49 percent figure.

Again, the CNN data reporter underscored the historic nature of those polling numbers.

“I never thought I would see something like this among black voters,” Enten said.

‘I’m Like Speechless’: CNN’s Harry Enten Says Trump ‘Careening Towards A Historic Performance’ With Black Voters pic.twitter.com/aEKh3WPIDG — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 17, 2024

Enten presents polling data the way some NFL television analysts describe a big play. In short, he appears to love numbers and gets excited about them, as he did recently when explaining to viewers that Trump had made massive gains among Hispanic voters, as well.

On the other hand, CNN’s liberal audience undoubtedly recognized Enten’s polling data as cause for excited consternation.

In fact, when Enten described young, black voters as “leaving” the Democratic coalition “in droves,” one could almost hear the heads exploding at the White House, the Democratic National Committee and the rest of the establishment media.

An Important Message from Our Staff: In just a few months, the world is going to change forever. The 2024 election is the single most important election of our lifetime. We here at The Western Journal are committed to covering it in a way the establishment media simply will not: We will tell the truth, and they will lie. But Big Tech and the elites don’t want the truth out. That’s why they have cut us off from 90% of advertisers. Imagine if someone cut your monthly income by 90%. That’s what they’ve done to people like us. As a staff, we are asking you to join us to fight this once-in-a-lifetime fight. Without you not only will The Western Journal fail, but America will fail also. As Benjamin Franklin said, “We must all hang together, or assuredly we shall all hang separately.” Will you support The Western Journal today and become a member? A Western Journal Membership costs less than one coffee and breakfast sandwich each month, and it gets you access to ALL of our content — news, commentary, and premium articles. You’ll experience a radically reduced number of ads, and most importantly you will be vitally supporting the fight for America’s soul in 2024. This is the time. America will live or die based on what happens this year. Please join us to get the real truth out and to fight the elites, Big Tech, and the people who want America to fail. Together, we really can save the country. Thank you for your support! P.S. Please stand with us!

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.