President Donald Trump points up as he walks on the south lawn of the White House on July 13, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Tasos Katopodis / Getty Images)

CNN Data Guru Disappoints Dems With Latest Epstein Controversy Update: Trump's Poll Number Continue to Rise

 By Michael Austin  July 19, 2025 at 3:00am
President Donald Trump may be facing backlash from his own base over his handling of the Jeffrey Epstein files, but CNN poll data analyst Harry Enten was shocked to learn that MAGA is largely standing behind the commander-in-chief anyway.

In a CNN segment posted to X on Thursday, Enten was seen voicing surprise that Republican approval for Trump has indeed increased.

“Republicans who approve of Trump — look at our CNN poll. The prior one: 86 percent. The one out this week: 88 percent with Republicans,” he observed.

Other pollsters showed similar outcomes.

“How about Quinnipiac? The prior poll: 87 percent approval for Republicans. This week out: 90 percent with Republicans!”

Despite the controversy over Epstein, Trump is approaching the most Republican support he has ever enjoyed, per Enten.

“If anything, Donald Trump’s approval rating has gone up since this whole Epstein saga started,” the analyst noted.

“He is at the apex or close thereto in terms of his popularity with Republican voters.”

He then suggested that most of the angst over the Epstein situation was concentrated on social media.

When everyday people are asked if the late pedophile financier matters to their voting calculus, they are much more likely to point toward other issues first.

Enten added that only one single Republican respondent to a poll question about the most important issue facing the country chose the Epstein case.

On the other hand, with the Epstein issue in isolation, Republicans are not pleased with Trump at the moment.

Only 4 percent of Republicans agree with how Trump has handled the matter.

“My goodness gracious! When you only have 4 percent that is with Donald Trump on a particular issue, that is ridiculously low,” Enten said of that result, per the Daily Beast.

“I’ve never seen anything quite like it,” he continued.

“I would say that the word is dissatisfied,” Enten remarked. “That is how Americans feel in terms of the releases so far in the Epstein case.”

