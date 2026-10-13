CNN chief data analyst Harry Enten said Monday that Republicans have a substantial chance of maintaining their Senate majority if polling numbers are off by only a few points.

Enten pointed out that the polling industry has consistently favored Democrats in past elections and said it would not take much for the Republicans to hold on to vital toss-up seats.

“Let’s just say we have the 2026 Senate polls, but if the polls are underestimating the Republicans by 3.5 points, which you know is really possible, because we’ve seen it through the history, right? You go back to 2020, that’s basically what happened,” he declared.

“Even in 2024, in a number of the key states we saw it happen, including places like Texas.”

Enten then rattled off several other high-profile contests, some in ruby-red states, and said voters could easily defy pollsters and flip the blue wave narrative on its head.

“How about Michigan? How about up there in Maine, how about in Alaska, how about in Iowa, how about in Kansas — which has been getting a lot of press lately — all of these go red. All these go red, and the Republicans don’t just hold the United States Senate; they hold it easily with 52 seats to the Democrats’ 48 seats.”

CNN: If early October polls keep the pattern of underestimating Republicans, they will keep the senate 🔴 Republicans: 52

🔵 Democrats: 48 States:

Michigan: 🔴 Flip

Maine: 🔴 Hold

Texas: 🔴 Hold

Ohio: 🔴 Hold https://t.co/dVUU90nSHj — OSZ (@OpenSourceZone) October 12, 2026

Enten’s map didn’t even include potential GOP Senate wins in Ohio, North Carolina, New Hampshire, or Georgia, where Republicans have historically been competitive, if not outright dominant.

If polls are underestimating Republicans in the states that Enten mentioned, and they stay red, the GOP would only need to pick off two swing states to increase their current 53-47 majority.

The CNN analyst also highlighted how the early October generic congressional ballot has underestimated Republicans in 14 of 16 elections since 1994.

“What is going on here?” Enten asked. “And it’s happened by an average of, I believe, what is this — four points. The average is a four-point underestimation of Republicans since 1994.”

CNN: Early October Generic Ballot Polls Have Underestimated Republicans By An Average Of 4 Points Early Oct Generic Ballot Polls Since 1994

Underestimated GOP: 🔴 14

Didn’t Underestimated GOP: 🔵 2 https://t.co/OTJmuMZjS7 — OSZ (@OpenSourceZone) October 12, 2026

Democratic Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York also raised concerns on Tuesday about GOP fundraising advantages, according to a letter obtained by The Hill.

Schumer wrote that control of the upper chamber could come down to an “unprecedented tsunami of Republican money” that has the potential to level the playing field in the home stretch, with only weeks to go until Election Day.

“We have strong candidates, a clear message, and a political climate that offers real opportunities. But Republicans have one enormous advantage of their own. Money,” Schumer stated.

Do you think polls are underestimating Republican support this election cycle? Yes, definitely Probably No, they are accurate Your vote matters! To ensure your vote is counted, a verification link has been sent to . Please check your inbox and click the link in the email to verify your email address and complete your vote. Important: Your vote will not be counted until you click the verification link in the email. Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes, definitely 84% (58 votes) Probably 13% (9 votes) No, they are accurate 3% (2 votes)

He also said President Donald Trump has the bandwidth to spend between $400 million and $500 million through his super PAC, MAGA Inc., and that big tech mogul Elon Musk has pumped nearly $300 million into the midterm races to help Republican candidates.

Schumer added that other “megadonors” have jumped into the fray and are funding Senate races at rates unlike anything “we’ve ever seen before.”

“That’s the enormous force bearing down on this election,” Schumer concluded. “And it’s a challenge none of us can afford to underestimate.”

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