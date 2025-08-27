Share
Commentary

CNN Data Guru Highlights Major GOP Swing-State Surge, Likens Dems to Cracker Barrel's Doomed Rebrand: 'Bad, Bad, Bad!

 By Nick Givas  August 27, 2025 at 2:17pm
CNN’s chief data analyst Harry Enten exposed how badly Democrats are doing in vital swing states on Monday, while lamenting the collapse of their brand, as key voters continue flocking to the Republican Party.

Enten initially cited the “Cracker Barrel” rebranding nightmare, which saw the company change their classic logo by removing the “Old Timer” mascot known as Uncle Herschel.

The restaurant had a change of heart Tuesday, following pressure from the public and President Donald Trump. Yet that didn’t stop Enten from using the analogy.

“The Democratic brand right now has about the appeal with the American voter, as the Cracker Barrel rebrand has with the American consumers,” he said. “Bad, bad, bad! What are you doin’? Oh my goodness gracious.”

He added that Republicans “are converting old, former Democrats to their side of the ledger, as well as picking up new voters.”

Enten went on to say that GOP registration is exploding in four key swing states, and how Republicans are at their best registration positioning during this point in an election cycle — relative to Democrats — “since at least 2005.”

The four states where voter registration is soaring are Pennsylvania and North Carolina where the GOP is +8 points since the same point in Trump’s first term; Nevada, where they are +6 points; and Arizona where Republicans are at +3 points, according to Enten’s data.

The CNN chyron below Enten read: “DEMS STRUGGLE TO FIND NEW VOTERS IN FOUR KEY SWING STATES AHEAD OF 2026 MIDTERMS.”

Democrats appear to be falling apart.

Congressional Republicans are united behind Trump’s agenda. He’s defunding sources of liberal propaganda at every turn, fighting the media and winning settlements worth millions of dollars — all while cracking down on crime and illegal immigration and making trade deals — not to mention presiding over an economic boom.

In many instances, liberals have taken Trump to court, expecting a major victory. Instead, they’ve been turned away in defeat.

Even judges who hail from the D.C. establishment have conceded that a large portion of his agenda is lawful, and that many of the attempts to stop it constitute overreach.

There’s no denying Trump is delivering on his campaign promises and voters are taking notice. If CNN is reporting it, then you KNOW it’s true.

It’s not even a difficult  formula to understand: Bring sanity back to our nation’s governance, cut waste, attack corruption, restore American culture, and help out the little guy.

At the same time, Democrats, who once thrived with blue-collar voters — and the anti-war factions of the country — have turned their backs on them, leading to an exodus.

Their radical candidates, far-left agendas, and lack of concern for the family unit also may have something to do with it.

All Trump has to do is stay the course, keep the party unified, and continue pushing for redistricting reform to maintain the GOP’s congressional majority.

Democrats will continue to self-destruct on their own and be forced to either move to the center, or prepare for years of a Republican government.

