CNN Discovers Democratic Voters 'Not Really That Interested' in Impeachment

Although impeaching President Donald Trump has been the core purpose of House Democrats for months, the American people are shrugging off the entire spectacle, according to one CNN commentator.

CNN Senior Political Commentator David Axelrod said Friday during a broadcast of the CNN show “Out Front” that a Democratic focus group he attended was anxious to leave impeachment in the dust.

“I was in a focus group this morning for the Institute of Politics here at the University of Chicago with some Chicago Democratic voters, and it was chilling to hear them talk about this,” he said in a clip posted on Breitbart.

David Axelrod: even in a focus group of Democratic voters, “impeachment didn’t even come up, no one volunteered it, for 80 minutes…and we’re right in the middle of the trial”pic.twitter.com/X7lskrjGCN — Tommy Pigott (@TCPigott) January 25, 2020

“Because impeachment didn’t even come up, no one volunteered it for 80 minutes into the focus group, and we’re right in the middle of the trial,” he said.

He said that Democrats expect the Senate to reject impeachment.

“When it came up, they said, you know, it’s terrible what he did, the case has been proven, but we know how it’s going to turn out. So, we’re not really that interested. We’re ready to move on,” he said, according to Breitbart.

Axelrod said that Republican supporters of Trump understand that to many voters, impeachment is an issue that has run its course.

“And I think that’s what Mitch McConnell and the president and the White House are banking on, that they can take the hit here, buffalo their way through this and that the public will move on,” he said, according to Brietbart.

“And it’s a cynical calculation, but it might not be the wrong calculation.”

“Moving on” could take place as soon as this week. Trump’s defense team began its presentation Saturday. That would end Tuesday under the rules of the Senate trial.

“They’re asking you to remove @realDonaldTrump from the ballot in an election that’s occurring in approximately nine months.” – Pat Cipollone Americans don’t want Democrats to invalidate the will of the people!pic.twitter.com/F2SIRlwdg3 — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) January 25, 2020

On Saturday, White House Counsel Pat Cipollone framed House Democrats’ effort to remove Trump from office as election interference, according to Fox News.

“For all their talk about election interference, they’re here to perpetrate the most massive interference in an election in American history,” Cipollone said, according to Fox. “And we can’t allow that to happen.”

“It would violate the sacred trust that the American people have placed in you and have placed in them. The American people decide elections. They have one coming up in nine months,” he said.

2. Kudos to the president’s legal team. Now, ignore the “analysts” and enjoy the rest of your Saturday. You’ve reason to be very pleased. — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) January 25, 2020

A vote on removing Trump from office could come Friday, Republican Sen. John Barrasso of Wyoming said, according to Politico.

“The question is going to come to, ‘Have you heard enough to make a decision or do you want witnesses?’ If people say, ‘We’re ready to vote,’ we’re going to vote right then,” he said.

