Commentary
CNN Editor-at-Large Puts Trump Derangement Syndrome on Full Display by Slamming Trump's Use of 'Riot'

By Joe Saunders
Published August 31, 2020 at 8:30am
These might be the most blatant lies since Baghdad Bob denied American troops were rolling into the capital of Iraq in 2003.

The alleged news network known as CNN has been spewing propaganda as the broadcast mouthpiece of #TheResistance to President Donald Trump since before Trump even took the oath of office, but a Twitter post on Sunday from Chris Cillizza, the network’s editor-at-large, took liberal lies to a whole new level.

Cillizza attacked Trump for using the word “riots” to describe the massive outbreaks in looting, arson and murder that have been plaguing American cities for the past four months.

When sane people see upheavals like that on their city’s streets or on their television screens, they have no problem using the word “riots.” But for Cillizza and his ludicrously dishonest network, Trump’s utterly accurate description is a sign of “desperation.”

“Trump’s efforts to label what is happening in major cities as ‘riots’ speaks at least somewhat to his desperation, politically speaking, at the moment,” Cillizza wrote.

Not even the commenters on Cillizza’s own Twitter account were buying that.

If there’s “desperation” coming from anywhere politically these days, it’s that the Democratic Party and its presidential candidate seem to have realized that Americans don’t appreciate criminals cutting a swath of destruction through their communities under the guise of “social justice.”

The fact that Cillizza’s tweet was illustrated by a raging inferno didn’t help his argument any, either.

More than a few compared Cillizza’s post to the infamous CNN tweet from last week that showed network reporter Omar Jiminez broadcasting from in front of a building fully engulfed in flames with a chyron describing “fiery but mostly peaceful protests.”

And, naturally, the mockery rained down in gallows humor.

Cillizza’s “desperation” line was a quote from his newsletter The Point, which is linked in the tweet. The irony, though, is the segment of the newsletter Cillizza was quoting tried to make its case by citing an opinion piece by CNN analyst Harry Enten, which was arguably making exactly the opposite point.

The headline on Enten’s piece: “Why Democrats are worried about Kenosha.”

Do you think most Americans believe what they hear on CNN?

Enten did his best to paint the situation in the best light for Democrats, of course (he does works for CNN). But there’s no escaping the conclusion in his piece that an endless stream of violence in the name of causes that are associated with the Democratic Party — primarily the Black Lives Matter movement — isn’t helping Democrats win the hearts and minds of the American public.

Every person of goodwill was appalled by the death of George Floyd in the custody of Minneapolis police in May, but the rampant destruction in cities across the country has been just as appalling, if not more so for the fact that it’s so widespread.

It would be easy to shrug this kind of journalistic malpractice off as just CNN being CNN. This is a network with such little regard for the profession of journalism, after all, that it employs the swaggering, insolent Jim Acosta as its White House correspondent.

But there’s more here — and it speaks to the trust of the American people that’s been betrayed by the mainstream media for most of the 21st century. The endless, lying attacks on President George W. Bush gave way to the dishonest deification of Barack Obama, to the even more dishonest demonization of Donald Trump.

This response to Cillizza’s tweet sums it up perfectly.

During the April 2003 invasion of Iraq, when then-Iraqi Minister of Information Muhammad Saeed al-Sahaf — to be known to American history as “Baghdad Bob” — told reporters there were no American tanks in Baghdad when cameras showed U.S. soldiers moving through the Iraqi capital basically at will, Americans and the world knew they were being lied to — almost laughably.

For most of what CNN has reported throughout the Trump years (and the Obama years, the Bush years and the Clinton years, for that matter) the lies haven’t generally been as obviously blatant, but they’ve been lies nonetheless, and there’s nothing laughable about them.

With the Russia “collusion” hoax in ruins and the scam impeachment effort an almost forgotten part of history, CNN and the rest of the mainstream media are left with the coronavirus pandemic and the current rash of riots in the name of “racial justice” to attack Trump as the days wind down to November.

The reporting on the coronavirus has been viciously anti-Trump, naturally, trying to hold the president to blame for a disease that was let loose on the world by the Chinese Communist Party and its communist instinct toward deceit in the name of self-protection.

But Cillizza’s tweet pretending Trump accurately calling riots “riots” is a sign of desperation speaks volumes about CNN’s willingness to lie to the American people.

Baghdad Bob was doing the same thing, while he was looking at an inevitable defeat.

Come November, CNN and its Democratic patrons deserve exactly the same thing.

Joe Saunders
Story Editor
Joe has spent more than 30 years as a reporter, copy editor and metro desk editor in newsrooms in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Florida. He's been with Liftable Media since 2015.
CNN Editor-at-Large Puts Trump Derangement Syndrome on Full Display by Slamming Trump's Use of 'Riot'
