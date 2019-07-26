CNN Editor’s Sick Anti-Semitic Messages and Celebration of a Terrorist Attack Just Got Exposed, Resignation Follows

A CNN editor and photojournalist tendered his resignation on Thursday after a series of anti-Semitic posts from his Twitter account surfaced.

Mohammed Elshamy came under intense criticism this week after Twitter posts began circulating online in which he referred to Jews as “pigs.”

The 2011 post wasn’t just anti-Semitic; it also appeared to be a celebration of the terrorist group Hamas.

Elshamy tweeted, “More than 4 jewish pigs killed in #Jerusalem today by the Palestinian bomb explode. #Israel #Gaza.”

Hey @CNN,Interesting choice of hire here. Was “anti Semitic bigot” in the job description? pic.twitter.com/SSW3rRifHU — Harry Khachatrian (@Harry1T6) July 25, 2019

The anti-Semitic tweets didn’t just stop with that one, the Washington Free Beacon reported.

In 2010 he tweeted, “HAMAS HAMAS HAMAS #Anti-Israel #Gaza #Palestine #Hamas.”

Then, in the Fall of 2011, he tweeted about “zionist pigs.”

“Despite everything happening now in Egypt. I’m proud of the army generation that liberated us from the zionist pigs @ 6 october 1973 #israel,” Elshamy wrote.

A few months earlier, Elshamy celebrated the removal of Israel’s flag from Egypt’s embassy.

“Only in #Egypt you find the Zionist embassy being a flag-less embassy 🙂 #cairo #israeliembassy #israel,” Elshamy posted on Twitter.

“Thr flag has been removed ALLAHU AKBAR #israeliembassy #cairo #egypt #israel,” he wrote soon after.

Elshamy now has a private account on Twitter where only approved users can see his posts.

When asked about Elshamy, CNN’s Matt Dornic told The Western Journal, “The network has accepted the resignation of a photo editor, who joined CNN earlier this year, after anti-Semitic statements he’d made in 2011 came to light. CNN is committed to maintaining a workplace in which every employee feels safe, secure and free from discrimination regardless of race, gender, sexual orientation or religion.”

CNN Host Brian Stelter released a similar statement that said, “The network has accepted the resignation of a photo editor, who joined CNN earlier this year, after anti-Semitic statements he’d made in 2011 came to light.”

Just in from @CNNPR: “The network has accepted the resignation of a photo editor, who joined CNN earlier this year, after anti-Semitic statements he’d made in 2011 came to light.” https://t.co/IPHu4b0XKl — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) July 26, 2019

CNN came under intense pressure last year when one of its contributors, Mark Lamont Hill, gave a controversial speech in front of the United Nations.

Hill called for a “free Palestine from the river to the sea,” which is often a rallying cry for the anti-Semitic BDS movement.

The former CNN contributor also said that Palestine should use violence when necessary.

“We must prioritize peace, but we must not romanticize or fetishize it,” he said.

CNN canceled Hill’s contract soon after the anti-Semitic speech.

UPDATE, July 29, 2019: After this article was published, Mohammed Elshamy made his Twitter account public again and published there a letter of apology for the 2011 tweets, which he said were written when he was 16 and no longer reflect his views:

