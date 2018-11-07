CNN Exit Poll: Trump Border Policies ‘Not Tough Enough’ or ‘About Right’ Majority Say – Report

In what could largely be construed as a solid win for President Donald Trump and his immigration policies, a CNN exit poll has revealed America’s general feelings towards border security.

According to CNN, more Americans are in favor of Trump’s immigration stances than opposed.

CNN Exit Poll: 52% of voters believe Trump’s immigration policies are either “about right” or “not tough enough” while 48% believe his immigration policies are “too tough” — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) November 6, 2018

Specifically, per the exit poll, 52 percent of voters think Trump’s immigration policies are “about right” or “not tough enough.”

TRENDING: Tree of Life Rabbi Says He Was ‘Surprised’ by President Trump’s Behavior During Pittsburgh Visit

The “not tough enough” voters are a mild surprise given Trump’s very staunch stance on securing the country’s borders.

The exit poll breaks it down as about a third of voters feeling Trump is “about right” and approximately 15 percent feeling that it is “not tough enough.”

By contrast, 48 percent believe Trump’s immigration policies are “too tough.”

There are some other interesting tidbits gleaned from CNN’s preliminary exit polls.

Do you think Trump's border policies are tough enough? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out.

Nearly half of the voters claim that they have seen no benefit from the Trump administration’s tax policies.

About 30 percent claim that they’ve seen some benefit from the tax policies and about 25 percent claim the tax policies have hurt them.

In another bit of solid news for Trump, nearly 75 percent of voters claim that extremist violence is playing an important role in their voting.

Trump also received more surprising, but welcome, news regarding Nancy Pelosi, a frequent target of Trump’s ire.

More than half of the voters hold an unfavorable view of Pelosi, who will likely run for the speaker of the house should the Democrats flip it.

RELATED: Judge Orders Polls To Stay Open as Cruz and Beto Fight Rages

Democrats were dealt another blow regarding Pelosi, as voters found her more unfavorable than they did Trump.

Trump also received favorable news from voters regarding his direction of the economy.

More than 66 percent of voters felt that Trump’s economy was “good” or even “excellent.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.