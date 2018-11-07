SECTIONS
CNN Exit Poll: Trump Border Policies ‘Not Tough Enough’ or ‘About Right’ Majority Say – Report

By Bryan Chai
at 5:19pm
In what could largely be construed as a solid win for President Donald Trump and his immigration policies, a CNN exit poll has revealed America’s general feelings towards border security.

According to CNN, more Americans are in favor of Trump’s immigration stances than opposed.

Specifically, per the exit poll, 52 percent of voters think Trump’s immigration policies are “about right” or “not tough enough.”

The “not tough enough” voters are a mild surprise given Trump’s very staunch stance on securing the country’s borders.

The exit poll breaks it down as about a third of voters feeling Trump is “about right” and approximately 15 percent feeling that it is “not tough enough.”

By contrast, 48 percent believe Trump’s immigration policies are “too tough.”

There are some other interesting tidbits gleaned from CNN’s preliminary exit polls.

Nearly half of the voters claim that they have seen no benefit from the Trump administration’s tax policies.

About 30 percent claim that they’ve seen some benefit from the tax policies and about 25 percent claim the tax policies have hurt them.

In another bit of solid news for Trump, nearly 75 percent of voters claim that extremist violence is playing an important role in their voting.

Trump also received more surprising, but welcome, news regarding Nancy Pelosi, a frequent target of Trump’s ire.

More than half of the voters hold an unfavorable view of Pelosi, who will likely run for the speaker of the house should the Democrats flip it.

Democrats were dealt another blow regarding Pelosi, as voters found her more unfavorable than they did Trump.

Trump also received favorable news from voters regarding his direction of the economy.

More than 66 percent of voters felt that Trump’s economy was “good” or even “excellent.”

