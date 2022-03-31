Share
CNN Eyeing Layoffs Following Embarrassing Failure of New Streaming Service

 By Richard Moorhead  March 31, 2022 at 7:42am
Fake news doesn’t pay.

CNN employees are reportedly preparing for a round of layoffs to hit the company, spurred by the commercial failure of the company’s subscription streaming service.

CNN+ has failed to draw interest for subscriptions from a broad audience.

Fox Business reporter Charles Gasparino broke news of the potential layoffs on Wednesday.

The reports of layoffs come only two days after CNN+ officially launched.

The influence of CNN’s new parent company, Discovery, may have boded poorly on the liberal network’s plans for the streaming service.

Discovery executive John Malone is already nudging CNN personalities who traffic in misinformation and political partisanship out of the door, according to reporting from John Nicosia.

The downfall of disgraced CEO Jeff Zucker could jeopardize the jobs of CNN personalities close to him.

Poorly performing anchors, such as Brian Stelter and Don Lemon, could be among the personalities cut loose in plans to reform the network.

At least one partisan host linked to Zucker will be out by the end of spring, according to Nicosia.

Who this host is remains to be seen.

CNN ratings sunk to an embarrassing new low in October, with network personalities continuing to focus on political controversies from the Trump era.

In the meantime, scrutiny of President Joe Biden’s administration and policies is unheard of on the network.

Malone is reportedly eyeing the network’s Ukraine coverage as a model for reform, eschewing political partisanship and dramatic color commentary in favor of hard facts and news.

Richard Moorhead
Richard Moorhead is a conservative journalist, a graduate of Arizona State University, service member, and guitar player.




