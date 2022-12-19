CNN Faces 'Devastating Loss' as Veteran Journalist Dies at Age 60

Longtime CNN reporter Drew Griffin has died after a long battle with cancer.

He was 60.

The news was confirmed to CNN through Griffin’s family.

“Drew’s death is a devastating loss to CNN and our entire profession,” CNN CEO Chris Licht wrote in a note to staff. “A highly acclaimed investigative journalist, Drew’s work had incredible impact and embodied the mission of this organization in every way.”

A native Chicagoan, Griffin started his career as a reporter/cameraman in Champaign, Illinois.

Various jobs took him across the country, from Florida to the Carolinas to Washington to California.

He is survived by his wife Margot, and children Ele Gast, Louis Griffin and Miles Griffin. CNN noted that Griffin named his children after jazz greats.

“There are just so many people who worked with him and loved him — this is a devastating loss,” said Patricia DiCarlo, Executive Producer of CNN’s investigative unit.

“Fearless and artful at the same time, he knew how to push a story forward to its limits, but also tell it in a way that would make everyone understand,” said Michael Bass, CNN’s Executive Vice President of Programming.

You can watch CNN host Anderson Cooper’s tribute to him below:







Griffin’s brand of investigative journalism has led to some explosive stories.

He led a yearlong investigation into malfeasance at Department of Veterans Affairs hospitals.

The reporting led to the Veteran Affairs secretary to resign, as well as federal legislation to help veterans better get the aid they need.

Griffin also spearheaded an investigation into the high number of sexual assault allegations hurled against Uber drivers.

This prompted the titanic ride sharing conglomerate to change its background check process and introduced new safety features in its apps.

“You know when a Drew Griffin story starts — it’s going to be great,” DiCarlo said. “His way with words set him apart.”

Griffin also helped expose rampant fraud in California’s state drug rehab program. This led to a bizarre interview where the head of California’s Health and Human Services Agency tried to avoid Griffin by running to a locked restroom.

While Griffin’s tragic passing is first and foremost in importance, for CNN, it comes at a rough time for the company — as it has lost several key figures amid slumping ratings.

