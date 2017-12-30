CNN Finally Learns Whose White Truck Blocked Cameras from Filming Trump

CNN has finally completed the white truck investigation it started earlier this week after a large white box truck blocked their cameras from filming President Donald Trump playing golf.

A similar looking truck was found in the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office parking lot, CNN White House Producer Noah Gray reported.

White box truck of same type & similar look seen parked at PBSO department parking lot. It remained there today. pic.twitter.com/uYFenQaH51 — Noah Gray (@NoahGrayCNN) December 28, 2017

The next day, he confirmed that a license plate comparison showed that the truck in the PBSO parking lot was indeed the same one parked in front of the golf course.

To close the loop on this, CNN confirms this is the same truck as used on Wed, based on license plates- as first reported by @MikeMagsCBS12 https://t.co/VxG7QqwgDA — Noah Gray (@NoahGrayCNN) December 29, 2017

Earlier this week CNN complained that a large box truck was used to keep reporters from capturing footage of Trump golfing, The Western Journal reported.

The Secret Service and Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Department both denied using the truck to hide the president’s golf game from CNN’s cameras.

According to Gray, Secret Service spokesperson Cathy Milhoan stated that “The USSS is in the business of protection and investigations not in commissioning vehicles to block the media’s view of the President’s golf swing.”

Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Department spokesperson Therese Barbera also said that the “department did not order a box truck to obstruct CNN’s view of President Donald Trump golfing on Wednesday.”

After the latest discovery, Barbera “reiterated to CNN the truck maneuver was not authorized by management.”

Spox for PBSO Teri Barbera, reiterated to CNN the truck maneuver was not authorized by management of the detail of the Sheriff's office. https://t.co/VxG7QqwgDA — Noah Gray (@NoahGrayCNN) December 28, 2017

The CNN complaint and the denials from the Secret Service and sheriff’s department were both in response to exclusive footage CNN aired of Trump golfing instead of working right after Christmas.

“This may seem trivial, but it is important to get video of the president as he does these things on a daily basis…the president and the White House have tried to obscure the fact that President Trump golfs on a regular basis,” CNN political reporter Dan Merica said, according to Fox News.

Twitter users did not seem impressed by the latest update on the truck.

Are you being forced to cover this? Did you lose some sort of bet? #WeAreLaughingAtYou — joe warner (@jwarner180) December 29, 2017

Omg!!!! Are you serious? Same truck??? This can't be so!!!!! You for realz? Unbelievable it's the same truck!!!! You guys are embarrassing. I mean truly embarrassing. — PartyOfOne🇺🇸 (@ADmomof3) December 29, 2017

In the meantime, someone has created a @WhiteBoxTruck account on Twitter to see if CNN will follow it.

