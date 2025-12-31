CNN Finally Shows Up at Minneapolis Day Care, But for All the Wrong Reasons

CNN has finally stepped into the arena to cover Minnesota’s ongoing scandal involving allegations of fraudulent day care centers funded by taxpayers — but don’t hold your breath for fair and honest reporting.

On Tuesday, CNN host Anderson Cooper posted a video of reporter Whitney Wild on the ground in Minnesota, talking with YouTuber Nick Shirley, whose viral video has raised questions about programs totaling over $100 million in federal funds.

Unfortunately, Wild — this is CNN, after all — spent her time trying to discredit Shirley and run damage control for the people he was seeking to expose.

Wild asked Shirley whether he tried to go to the day care facilities during business hours. He told her yes, and then described other suspicious aspects of the facilities.

“The point is — blacked out doors, they can’t give you any information. You call that number, no one answers,” he told her, pointing to one day care in the background.

Wild tried to pivot, making it seem perfectly reasonable that a day care would be locked for children’s safety.

After Shirley responded that there should be a reception area, she shot back, “No, every day care is locked.”

Her point of contention was almost laughable as she blatantly disregarded every other issue Shirley mentioned.

“Why can’t they actually give me information about how to enroll a child?” he responded, only for the report to cut away to Wild describing years of investigations concerning fraud in Minnesota.

The implication seemed to be that Shirley was on a wild goose chase.

It was an ironic moment in that CNN, trying to discredit Shirley, gave credit to the Trump administration for its officials looking into this case.

After asking Shirley if he was 100 percent sure his claims were correct, the network cut away to shots of Wild calling these day care centers in question.

“We reached out to several of the day cares featured in the now-viral video [Shirley’s]. Only one day care facility answered, and said they are a legitimate business,” she told viewers.

That does nothing to disprove Shirley. In fact, it strengthened his claims.

Wild looked like a complete fool by telling viewers one day care assured her they’re for real.

Is this what CNN considers investigative reporting? Did she expect someone to answer the phone and confirm their facility is a scam?

Wild concluded the segment by showing the same day care from earlier in the segment, now with children walking in. “You’re saying that this is a fraudulent day care — there’s kids being dropped off right now,” she told him, motioning to the building.

“Yes, the commission of children literally said a week ago this place was closed. They’re showing face right now,” Shirley explained.

(Side note: Hilariously, Shirley was wearing a hoodie sweatshirt with the infamously misspelled Quality “Learing” Center logo during the CNN interview.)

The New York Post corroborated this claim with their reporting from Tuesday, quoting Tikki Brown, commissioner of the Minnesota Department of Children, Youth, and Families, telling reporters that the Quality “Learing” Center was permanently closed, while the owners of the facility “put on a dog and pony show for The Post to demonstrate that it was really a working day care and not a front.”

Someone obviously decided the “Learing” Center needed children pronto while Shirley was still on the scene.

CNN really had a chance to do some actual journalism here.

Instead, they decided to default to their old habits — operating as a propaganda outlet that serves more as a source of entertainment for their stupidity than as an actual news source.

