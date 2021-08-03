CNN and its anchor Chris Cuomo are under fire after a bombshell investigation from New York Attorney General Letitia James accused the primetime anchor of colluding to help his brother, Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, find a way out of sexual harassment accusations against him.

The governor’s future appears imperiled as a result of a months-long investigation into numerous claims of sexual improprieties.

Per a news release from James, who is a Democrat, on the investigators’ newly released report, Andrew Cuomo “sexually harassed multiple women and, in doing so, broke the law.”

BREAKING: NY Attorney General Letitia James says independent investigation of Gov. Andrew Cuomo concluded that he “sexually harassed multiple women, and in doing so, violated federal and state law.” This included current and former New York State employees https://t.co/5hX3mAWII9 pic.twitter.com/sqbjeSa1Z1 — CBS News (@CBSNews) August 3, 2021

James said in the release that the probe into the governor of New York was completed following interviews with 179 people and after 74,000 separate pieces of evidence were reviewed. James’ report also implicated Chris Cuomo in employing his brother with a public relations strategy to attempt to make the accusations go away, the New York Post reported.

As The Washington Post previously reported, one of CNN’s most recognizable faces participated in “strategy calls” to help quell the growing storm around his older brother.

CNN confirmed the report and called Chris Cuomo’s action “inappropriate.”

“Chris has not been involved in CNN’s extensive coverage of the allegations against Governor Cuomo — on air or behind the scenes,” CNN told the Post. “In part because, as he has said on his show, he could never be objective. But also because he often serves as a sounding board for his brother.”

Chris Cuomo was not disciplined.

In the New York AG report, Chris Cuomo’s involvement was cited as “revealing” in that the CNN host and others who did not work for the state of New York went to work on Andrew Cuomo’s behalf.

“None of them was officially retained in any capacity by the Executive Chamber or any of the individuals involved,” the AG report stated.

“Nonetheless, they were regularly provided with confidential and often privileged information about state operations and helped make decisions that impacted State business and employees — all without any formal role, duty, or obligation to the State,” the report added.

One piece of information cited by James’ investigation was a Feb. 28 email from Chris Cuomo written on his brother’s behalf (found on page 95 of the evidence PDF).

“Questions have been raised about some of my past interactions with people in the office. I spend most of my life at work and colleagues are often also personal friends. I never intended to offend anyone or cause any harm,” a statement allegedly written by Chris Cuomo on behalf of Andrew Cuomo partially read.

“Sometimes I am playful and make jokes. You have seen me do it at briefings hundreds of times. My only desire is to add some levity and banter to what is a very serious business,” it partially added.

That same day, an almost similar statement was put out and attributed to the governor on his state website.

On the left, an email showing CNN Anchor Chris Cuomo involved in crafting a statement for Governor Andrew Cuomo on February 28, 2021. On the right, the official statement released by the Governor’s office on February 28, 2021. pic.twitter.com/ymL9P29puK — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) August 3, 2021

The statement began: “Questions have been raised about some of my past interactions with people in the office.”

Numerous high-profile reporters immediately called out CNN for its alleged complicity in Andrew Cuomo’s sexual harassment scandal.

CNN anchor was drafting statements for his brother, which were being shared with other Cuomo advisers. https://t.co/0MzjI5seHE — Josh Dawsey (@jdawsey1) August 3, 2021

How is CNN going to report on the investigative findings against Gov. Cuomo without mentioning that their own prime-time host was — according to the AG’s report — one of the key figures helping the Governor strategize how to discredit the accusations and the accusers? — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) August 3, 2021

Don’t ever forget while Andrew Cuomo was killing elderly people and horrifically sexually abusing women – this is how he was interviewed on @CNN – a comedy show with giant q tip props. https://t.co/wxjOBZkHPr — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) August 3, 2021

Chris Cuomo wasn’t just an advisor He was CNN’s inside man in the coverup He compromised the entire network in conflict-of-interest #FireFredo — Jack Posobiec, IWO 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) August 3, 2021

CNN has not yet commented on James’ investigation, nor has Chris Cuomo.

Calls for Andrew Cuomo to resign as governor grew loud Tuesday morning after media buzz around his numerous scandals had cooled in recent months. Calls for Chris Cuomo to resign or be fired by CNN were similarly loud.

