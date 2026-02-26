Share
President Donald Trump delivers his State of the Union address in the House Chamber at the Capitol on Feb. 24, 2026.
President Donald Trump delivers his State of the Union address in the House Chamber at the Capitol on Feb. 24, 2026. (Kenny Holston-Pool / Getty Images)

CNN Flash Poll Devastates Dems - 64 Percent Said Trump's Policies Will Move US in Right Direction

 By C. Douglas Golden  February 26, 2026 at 6:34am
At the beginning of a midterm year where Republicans are predicted to hit stiff headwinds, there were at least some signs from a CNN flash poll — much to the consternation of CNN, no doubt — that President Donald Trump’s State of the Union speech moved the needle in the right direction.

According to the flash poll taken by SSRS for the left-leaning cable outlet, 54 percent of speech watchers said before his remarks that they believed Trump’s policies “would move the country in the right direction.”

After the address, the longest to a joint session of Congress in history, 64 percent felt that.

“The share who believed Trump has had the right priorities stood at 44% prior to the speech and 54% immediately following its conclusion,” CNN noted.

There are a few caveats to this, which CNN was certain to point out, as CNN is wont to do.

First off, the people who are watching the State of the Union address tend to be more aligned with the president’s policies than the electorate at large is. This meant that the audience skewed about 13 percentage points more Republican than the electorate as a whole.

Second, watchers wanted to see more talk about the economy: “In the pre-speech survey, a majority of viewers said they most wanted to hear Trump talk about the economy and the cost of living. But nearly half of the audience, 45%, said that, based on Trump’s speech – which set a record for the longest State of the Union address – he was focusing too little on the issue, with 53% saying he’d given the issue the right amount of focus.”

However, they also noted this: “Following the address, 62% of speech-watchers said both that Trump’s economic policies and his immigration policies would move the country in the right direction.”

Finally, presidents usually get good scores for their State of the Union. Joe Biden’s final speech had 65 percent approval, according to the poll — almost identical to Trump’s.

However, this isn’t great news for Democrats on any front.

For one, you may remember Biden’s final State of the Union speech. Democrats loved it because he appeared as “fiery” and “capable.” Republicans, meanwhile, said that he seemed drugged and a little hyperbolic, but we all had to concede that at least he made it through the speech, and without a major gaffe to boot. It was a few months later, in fact, when the chickens really came home to roost:

Second, even if these numbers hold up, if you want to extrapolate them to the public at large, they don’t look fantastic.

We ran two AI models of what the results would look like when extrapolated to the general voting public, given that the poll was conducted among speech-watchers who also tended to be more explicitly Republican. This meant that, if you normalize this among all American electorate as currently composed, this gives you between 52 percent and 57 percent approval of what was being said.

Imperfect? Sure. But there was still grudging acknowledgement that people liked what they saw.

And that brings me to my third point: Perhaps most importantly, viewers liked what they saw while not liking what they saw from the other side. Those who tuned in on Tuesday saw some genuinely crazy stuff — which the president pointed out:

So yeah, that wasn’t a good look. This isn’t even pointing out the extracurriculars like the Democrats who boycotted the speech for their own counter-programming, which was decidedly (to use one of Tim Walz’s favorite words) weird.

If there’s one thing the Democrats had to do on Tuesday, it was to look sane. That’s all they to do. The media would counter Trump’s message with their own braying if they just looked plausibly normal. Mission not accomplished.

Thus, one assumes if they can’t be sufficiently normal to win the biggest night that isn’t election night in 2026, they’re not going to be able to keep the mask on for the rest of the year. Make no mistake: The State of the Union was a huge (dare I say “yuge?”) win for the president, and it’s a great opportunity to build off of. The numbers didn’t lie.

C. Douglas Golden
Contributor, Commentary
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014.
Conversation