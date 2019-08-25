CNN Flubs Sob Story About Illegal Immigrant with 2 Whopping Lies

CNN pushed a sob story about an illegal immigrant mother, but the narrative quickly fell apart when it was discovered that not only was the entire article’s premise wrong, CNN didn’t even get the mother’s nationality right.

The article, published Monday, detailed the supposed aftermath of an Immigration and Customs Enforcement raid at a food processing plant where illegal immigrant Maria Domingo-Garcia was arrested.

According to CNN, Domingo-Garcia is originally from Guatemala and is still breastfeeding her young child.

There’s just one problem with that, however.

New evidence found by The Daily Caller appears to dispute both of those claims.

The first problem is Domingo-Garcia’s nationality. Although CNN labeled her a Guatemalan, ICE says the woman is a Mexican national who was illegally in the United States, according to The Daily Caller.

While that can be written off as a simple mistake, the entire premise of CNN’s story being wrong is a slightly bigger gaffe than that.

According to an ICE statement obtained by The Daily Caller, Domingo-Garcia is not currently breastfeeding.

The Mexican woman originally said “no” when asked if she was nursing. Although things do get lost in translation, a follow-up medical examination closed the door on CNN’s breastfeeding mother narrative for good.

“All ICE detainees receive medical, dental and mental health intake screening within 12 hours of arriving at each detention facility,” an ICE spokesman said. “That screening includes a woman being asked if she is breast feeding. During her initial medical screening, Ms. Domingo-Garcia answered no to that question.”

A thorough screening found that Domingo-Garcia is not even lactating, further exposing CNN’s bungling of the truth.

“Pursuant to subsequent media reports that falsely alleged Ms. Domingo-Garcia was being detained despite being a nursing mother, an ICE Health Services Corps nurse practitioner conducted an additional medical examination of Ms. Domingo-Garcia, which verified she is not lactating,” the spokesman continued.

Nobody wants to separate a mother, especially one who is still breastfeeding her child, away from their kids.

But this does not mean that news outlets can fumble the facts to make illegal immigrant more sympathetic.

At the end of the day, it was Domingo-Garcia’s choice to illegally enter and stay in the United States. Separation from her child is a natural result of her choice to take an illegal action.

While ICE does prioritize aiding breastfeeding mothers, Domingo-Garcia does not meet the criteria.

