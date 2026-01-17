Share
Commentary

CNN Forced to Admit Trump's Efforts Have Already Had a 'Huge' Impact on Housing Affordability

 By Randy DeSoto  January 16, 2026 at 6:13pm
CNN reported Friday that the average monthly home mortgage payment is down approximately $260 per month since President Donald Trump took office a year ago.

The network is normally not quick to say anything positive about Trump or his policies.

Nonetheless, CNN business reporter Matt Egan showed the difference in the monthly mortgage payment for someone who bought a $500,000 home with a 20 percent down payment in January 2025, when Trump took office, compared to now.

The cost in January 2025 was $2,672 per month versus the current $2,414, which is about a $260 difference.

Egan highlighted that over the course of a year, that adds up to $3,000 less in interest payments.

Over the course of an entire loan, that is $90,000 less, he further noted.

“That’s huge. That’s less money going to the bank, and more for everything else,” Egan said.

The CNN reporter pointed out that one reason interest payments are coming down is that Trump recently announced plans to have the federal government run Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac buy up $200 billion in home mortgages.

“They buy loans from lenders, bundle them into mortgage-backed securities, or MBS, and sell them to investors — thereby replenishing lender funds for new loans and keeping interest rates lower and more stable for homebuyers,” CNBC reported.

Inflation is also down under Trump, with just a 2.6 percent increase in the Consumer Price Index last month, which has freed up the Federal Reserve to lower the rate it charges banks for funds, which in turn impacts the prime lending rate banks charge their customers for loans.

Beyond falling interest rates, home prices dropped during the past year as the Trump administration removed millions of illegal immigrants from the United States.

The White House posted on social media, “FACT: In 14 of the top 20 metro areas with the largest illegal migrant populations, home list prices DECLINED year-over-year in December.

“The three metro areas that saw modest price increases are all ‘sanctuary cities.’ Mass deportations = lower housing costs for Americans.”

The markets that saw some of the steepest declines were in the border states of Texas, Arizona, and California.

Realtor.com reported the steepest declines in home prices in Tampa, Phoenix, Dallas, Miami, and San Diego, while the greatest increases were in Minneapolis, Cleveland, Boston, New York City, and Chicago.

