CNN Gives Devastating News About Joe Biden on Live TV
New polling casts serious doubts on the prospects of President Joe Biden’s re-election.
Only a third of Americans say the Democrat deserves a second term in the White House — with some of Biden’s core constituencies having soured on his job performance.
A whopping 67% of poll respondents say Biden, who is 80 years old, doesn’t deserve re-election in 2024, answering the question in a CNN poll released Thursday.
CNN’s John King was frank in discussing the lack of an appetite for a second Biden term.
“The numbers are beyond sobering for President Biden,” King said in a segment with the liberal network’s David Chalian.
CNN POLL: Less than one third of Americans say Biden deserves to be reelected.
While Biden maintains a mediocre overall approval rating of 42% in the poll, the president significantly underperforms in his approval ratings when it comes to key political issues such as immigration (35%) and the economy (37%).
Only 26% of Americans under the age of 35 say Biden deserves a second term — dismal numbers among a demographic that Democrats have relied on for election turnout.
Even most Democrats want to see their party select an alternate nominee.
A majority of Democrats or Democrat-leaning independents, 54%, want someone other than Biden, according to the poll.
However, members of the party can’t seem to come up with a possible alternative to the career politician.
No other Democrat merited the support of more than 5% of Democratic voters in the poll, potentially leaving the party stuck with its incumbent president.
If Biden were to secure re-election, he’d increase his lead for the record of the oldest president in American history — by far.
Biden was sworn in at the age of 78 — older than his oldest predecessor, Ronald Reagan, was when Reagan left office at age 77 in 1989.
Biden is yet to firmly commit to the prospect of a re-election bid — although he’s signaled his willingness and general intent to run.
ABC’s Jonathan Karl suggests it might be “better for [Biden] not to be running re-election.”
If Biden were to finish a second presidential term, he’d stand to leave office at the age of 86 — surpassing his closest predecessor by nearly a decade.
The CNN poll was conducted from March 1-31 among a random sample nationally of 1,595 adults, with a sampling error of plus or minus 3.3 percentage points.
