Jennifer Welch speaks onstage during One Story. One Future: GLAAD Celebrates Pride 2025 at 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge on June 26, 2025, in Brooklyn, New York.
Jennifer Welch speaks onstage during One Story. One Future: GLAAD Celebrates Pride 2025 at 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge on June 26, 2025, in Brooklyn, New York. (Bryan Bedder / Getty Images for GLAAD)

CNN Guest Says White People in Red States Are Racist - But Look What She Said When a Black Family Moved Into Her Neighborhood

 By Bryan Chai  October 17, 2025 at 5:30am
If you’ve never heard of far-left podcaster and former Bravo television star Jennifer Welch, I am truly envious of you.

That being said, if you haven’t heard of Welch, I am truly sorry that I’m about to introduce you to her.

Welch, whose claim to fame is the “I’ve Had It” podcast she co-hosts, has found herself in the headlines for — and try not to be too surprised given her ideological leanings — racially charged, utterly idiotic statements.

Here’s her recent remarks from CNN’s “NewsNight” program that have captured a lot of attention online:

“I’m a white woman that has lived in a red state my entire life, and I can tell you when I’m around white people, they test the racist water,” Welch said with her unnaturally still forehead. “They test it on people like you all, all the time.”

“You all” appeared to be directed at the black guests on the CNN panel, because of course it was.

“And they’ll try to say off-color things,” Welch continued. “I put my hand up. It absolutely happens.”

OH, FREAKING, BROTHER. WHAT A JOKE.

Look, as I’m sure you can tell by my last name, I am not white. And yet Welch’s statements are so outrageously offensive to me because it’s blatant racism masquerading around as enlightened thinking.

Newsflash, Jenny: There are racist people of all colors and political leanings in this world. All humans are sinful in many different ways.

But to portray every single white Republican (or heck, even a white Democrat living in a red state per her description of “white people”) as some closeted racist is unfathomably asinine and should be below anyone with even a double-digit IQ.

By the way, let this writer posit that Welch may have actually been projecting a bit in that viral CNN segment.

Here’s her in a past appearance, denigrating a black family that moved into her “99.9 percent white” neighborhood, just because the family didn’t think in a way Welch approves of:

“I live in a, I would say, 99.9 percent white neighborhood,” Welch began. “So my husband comes home from work and goes, ‘Well, the weirdest f***ing thing just happened.’”

“The house two blocks south of us put up two MAGA signs in their front yard,” she said, before delivering the punchline to this asinine monologue: “And they’re black.”

She continued: “How’s that? You are the only black family that lives in this godforsaken whiteness and they’re f***ing MAGA.”

Contrary to leftist beliefs, you can, in fact, be racist toward white people (miss me with that “systemic power” drivel, racism’s racism), and it’s clear Welch doesn’t care if she is. But it also can’t be understated how racist it actually is to think that, because of a person’s skin color, they must think, act, or behave a certain way.

What is the difference between Welch’s rhetoric and saying something like “godforsaken Jewishness”? Oh, by the way, she’s pretty anti-Semitic too.

And she also seems to be cool with weaponizing (interracial) marriages and children to “own” conservatives:

(Again, I know this is incredibly petty, but this woman deserves it: It is simply unnatural how little her forehead moves when she speaks.)

I’m an Asian man who has lived in deep blue states for most of my life, and I can tell you when I’m around Botox-addicted leftists, they test the racist water.

Jennifer Welch is living, breathing, contemptible proof of that.

