CNN Hail JFK’s ‘Legendary Love Life’ After Hammering Trump as Womanizer

After dedicating weeks to castigating President Donald Trump for his womanizing ways, CNN described former President John Kennedy’s sexual encounters as “legendary” in a promotion for a network documentary.

A Saturday CNN tweet teased Kennedy’s affair with actress Judith Campbell Exner, which occurred while he was in the Oval Office. At the time, Campbell also was believed to have been intimate with Chicago mob boss Sam Giancana.

JFK had a legendary love life. Did one of his affairs connect him with the mob? #TheKennedys Sunday at 9p on CNN. pic.twitter.com/HoxHQVSCmT — CNN Original Series (@CNNOriginals) March 31, 2018

Kennedy biographer Larry Sabato indicated that the president’s relationship with Exner was only one of many sexual dalliances, which also included an alleged East German spy, multiple White House interns and probably actress Marilyn Monroe.

Ellen Rometsch reputedly acted as a high-end call girl for many on Capitol Hill during the early 1960s after marrying an American serviceman and coming to the U.S. from Germany.

DAILY The Western Journal Daily Email Breaking news updates and daily headlines from a news source you can trust. Facebook

She was deported back to East Germany in August 1963 (months before JFK’s assassination), reportedly at the direction of then Attorney General Robert Kennedy.

RFK knew if word of his brother’s connection to the spy were made public, it would likely bring down his presidency.

Far from “legendary,” Kennedy’s alleged sexual encounters with 19-year-old intern Mimi Alford were lewd and predatory.

In a 2012 interview with NBC News, Alford stated within days of starting work at the White House, she received an invitation to the residence upstairs, where the president was waiting. He then directed her into his wife’s bedroom, before undressing her and taking her virginity.

Do you think CNN has been hypocritical in its coverage of Trump's alleged affairs? Yes No Continue with Facebook -- or -- Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out.

Another time, Kennedy allegedly directed the intern to perform oral sex on White House aide Dave Powers, while JFK watched. Alford wrote it was a dare, which she said she was ashamed to say she took. The intern recalled she was “deeply embarrassed” afterward. Kennedy later apologized to both of them, recognizing he had crossed many lines.

However, a few months later, he asked her to do the same his brother, Sen. Ted Kennedy, but she refused.

While CNN described Kennedy’s “love life” in glamorous terms, the same wordage was not afforded to Trump.

To CNN, if it’s a Kennedy or Clinton, it’s his “Love Life” If it’s a Trump or GOP, he is a womanizer. — Steve Vaughn (@SteveVaughn) April 1, 2018

RELATED: CNN’s Acosta Yells at Trump as He and Melania Color With Children

As reported by The Western Journal, the network dedicated an inordinate amount of time to the former reality television personality’s alleged relationships with porn star Stormy Daniels and former Playboy playmate Karen McDougal, both of which occurred years before Trump became president.

CNN’s Anderson Cooper asked both women the most intimate details about their encounters with Trump, including whether or not he used a condom.

Many took to social media to highlight CNN’s hypocrisy.

Daily Wire editor Ben Shapiro wrote, “But was JFK’s love life really legendary? In actuality, JFK was an awful person in the bedroom who certainly would have been labeled a sexual predator in this #MeToo moment.”

CNN called JFK's sex life "legendary." These are the same people who had Stormy Daniels on last week. https://t.co/Ub1MJGDF3E — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) April 2, 2018

“Remember, this is the same network currently shellacking President Trump for bedding a porn star while married, and hosting her on the air to ask about Trump’s condom use,” Shapiro added.

The Daily Caller’s Amber Athey agreed, tweeting that Cooper should look into whether Kennedy wore a condom.

Fox News personality Sean Hannity put together a clip of CNN’s coverage on Daniels, which gives a good sense just how much the network has addressed the topic.

Hannity also highlighted CNN’s hypocrisy noting the scant coverage it gave to former President Bill Clinton’s alleged sexual harassment of Paula Jones and Kathleen Wiley, and his suspected rape of Juanita Broaddrick.

What do you think? Scroll down to comment below.