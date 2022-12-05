Former Navy SEAL Chris Beck, a one-time poster child for gender ideology, has announced his “detransition” from life as a woman and has rebuked the people behind his own transition, as well as those calling for children to undergo the same process that he went through.

Beck, who came out as transgender in an interview with CNN’s Anderson Cooper in 2013, now says that he was pressured into transitioning after just an hour-long meeting at the Department of Veterans Affairs and exploited by a psychologist for the sake of a lucrative book deal.

Ruh-roe. This is exactly the kind of message that the aggressive gender theorists in the highest echelons of academia, politics and media absolutely don’t want you to hear, believe you me.

Beck, a decorated former member of SEAL Team 6 who has been known for nearly a decade as “transgender woman” Kristin Beck, made his revelation during a Dec. 1 interview with conservative commentator Robby Starbuck.

Navy SEAL Chris Beck came out in 2013 as transgender. @andersoncooper did a special on @cnn about it. His story was used as propaganda to allow trans people in the military and to popularize the issue. Now Chris is ready to expose the truth. Watch here: https://t.co/ChbjE6Kgly pic.twitter.com/wQbGPln9K3 — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) December 1, 2022

The one-time media darling explained that he is “not transgender” and says he was manipulated by Anne Speckhard into co-writing the book “Warrior Princess,” which detailed his coming out. He claimed that Speckhard expressed to him her excitement that the book would make her a millionaire.

Beck said that he began to have doubts and tried to stop the book from being published but to no avail. He didn’t even know it had hit shelves until a friend called him and told him.

The release of “Warrior Princess” was met with a barrage of media requests, which is when the newly-minted “Kristin” Beck hit the circuit, beginning with the fateful CNN interview that turned him into a national figure.

The following year, CNN would produce a special called “Lady Valor: The Kristin Beck Story,” and Beck would go on to serve as a spokesperson for transgender issues. In 2015, Beck would run a primary against New York Democratic Rep. Steny Hoyer for the U.S Congressional seat he’s held since 1981, according to his Leading Authorities, Inc profile.

Now, Beck says that CNN “used” him and “destroyed” his life, and he urged Starbuck’s audience not to believe what the media has said about him for the last ten years.

Watch the full interview here:

Just consider the crushing gravity of Beck’s story, if what he says about being manipulated and exploited by opportunists is true.

“It’s not being normalized,” Beck said of the LGBT community. “It’s being popularized.”

This is a man who served 13 deployments, seven combat deployments, has earned 50 ribbons and medals, including the Bronze Star, Purple Heart, and Meritorious Service Medal, his Leading Authorities, Inc. profile noted.

Yet according to his story, he was convinced in a mere hour at the VA that he was transgender and couldn’t even stop a book about his experiences from being published when he began to experience doubts.

If a Navy SEAL can be taken advantage of in such a way, what does this say about the children doctors and psychologists who are encouraging minors to pursue so-called “gender-affirming” treatments?

Beck is hardly the first former transgender person to come forward and warn of the wildly irresponsible path that modern medicine is headed down with this dangerous ideology.

Teenager Chloe Cole, who underwent transition surgery as a minor per the advice of doctors who insisted she was at an extremely high risk of suicide if she did not do so, has since filed a lawsuit against the hospital and healthcare providers that aided her transition.

While many proponents of transgender ideology claim that children are not undergoing life-altering surgeries, Cole is one of many who did, and her body will never be the same.

“I made an adult decision as a child,” she has said, explaining that she will “never be able to breastfeed whatever children I will have.”

“I don’t even know if, because I was put on puberty blockers and testosterone at only 13 years old, I don’t know if I’ll be able to conceive a child naturally,” she told Fox News Tucker Carlson after announcing her lawsuit.

“I want to hold the adults that put me in harm’s way accountable, because what happened to me is horrible, but it also didn’t only happen to me, that’s the worst part … It’s happening to children all over the U.S., all over the West, and it’s spreading all over the world,” she explained.

Chillingly, even as pediatric treatment for gender dysphoria in the United Kingdom and Europe has begun to reverse course on the once-aggressive pursuit of surgical and hormonal interventions with normal and natural process of puberty, in the United States, the Biden administration has maintained the dangerous course.

Earlier this year, the administration announced a sweeping executive order that would expand access for “gender affirming” treatments to minors, and the Department of Health and Human Services under President Joe Biden has officially recommended this approach to youth gender dysphoria.

Just this week, HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra revealed that the administration’s official position favors taxpayer-funded gender transitions for children, while President Biden himself condemned states that would ban the treatments, like Florida, Texas, Arkansas, Tennessee, and others have moved to do, in an interview with popular transgender TikTok influencer Dylan Mulvaney.

It’s bad enough that adults like Beck have been swept up with this harmful, radical ideology that is currently being passed off by the mainstream medical and political establishments as perfectly acceptable.

It’s inconceivable that children, who need to be able to rely on adults to keep them safe from harm, are being encouraged to permanently alter their bodies — and worse, that doing so will alleviate a discord deep within them that is so much more than skin-deep.

I sincerely pray that stories like Beck’s continue to come out and this heinous practice is put to an end before it’s too late.

For too many adults and children alike, it already is too late. The best we can do for them is to honor their stories and pray that minds are turned away from further medical experimentation on the innocent.

