CNN Hammered for Sexist Comments on YouTube Shooter

By Randy DeSoto
April 4, 2018 at 11:33am

CNN received multiple rebukes online for speculating that the YouTube shooter’s motivation was based on a “love triangle.”

According to The Hollywood Reporter, after authorities in San Bruno, California, confirmed Tuesday that the shooter at YouTube’s headquarters was a woman, CNN crime and justice reporter Shimon Prokupecz conjectured on “The Situation Room” that the motive for the shooting was “perhaps a love triangle.”

The ongoing conversations on the network centered on the possibility that the suspect — later identified as 39-year-old San Diego resident Nasim Aghdam — was reacting to a relationship gone bad.

The shooting left one man critically wounded and two women seriously injured. Aghdam allegedly took her own life.

THR’s Katie Kilkenny noted that many called out CNN for suggesting that Aghdam’s motive, because she was a woman, may have been relationship-related.

One Twitter user snidely responded, “Yes, and she was probably having her period too.”

Another wrote that CNN teed up the “theory out of nowhere that the shooting must be a love triangle…turning on Cartoon Network.”

Do you think CNN's reporting was sexist?

Conservative personality Mark Dice mocked CNN for its “love triangle” theory and assumed the network would now turn “Back to Stormy Daniels and Robert Mueller.”

RELATED: Tomi Lahren Unloads on California as New Sanctuary Law Goes Into Effect

One user suggested CNN’s coverage would soon turn to the shooter being an NRA member.

A gun rights proponent predicted the story would quickly disappear because it does not fit the left’s media narrative.

Fox News reported Wednesday that Aghdam’s motivation for opening fire at YouTube’s headquarters likely centered on her grievance with the company censoring and de-monetizing her videos.

“Youtube filtered my channels to keep them from getting views!” she wrote on her website. “There is no equal growth opportunity on YOUTUBE or any other video sharing site, your channel will grow if they want to!!!!!”

The Iranian-born vegan’s videos mostly focused on animal cruelty.

The shooter’s father, Ismail Aghdam, told The Bay Area News Group his daughter “hated” YouTube because it shut down the reach of her videos and her income stream.

The family reported her missing on Monday after she did not return calls for two days.

Her father said that after police found her early Tuesday morning sleeping in her car in Mountain View, which is not far from YouTube headquarters, he warned authorities she may be planning to do something violent against the social media corporation.

By: Randy DeSoto on April 4, 2018 at 11:33am

