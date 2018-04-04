CNN Hammered for Sexist Comments on YouTube Shooter

CNN received multiple rebukes online for speculating that the YouTube shooter’s motivation was based on a “love triangle.”

According to The Hollywood Reporter, after authorities in San Bruno, California, confirmed Tuesday that the shooter at YouTube’s headquarters was a woman, CNN crime and justice reporter Shimon Prokupecz conjectured on “The Situation Room” that the motive for the shooting was “perhaps a love triangle.”

The ongoing conversations on the network centered on the possibility that the suspect — later identified as 39-year-old San Diego resident Nasim Aghdam — was reacting to a relationship gone bad.

The shooting left one man critically wounded and two women seriously injured. Aghdam allegedly took her own life.

CNN now throwing out the possibility of a "love triangle" pic.twitter.com/rbl516uhtb — Hilary Sargent (@lilsarg) April 3, 2018

THR’s Katie Kilkenny noted that many called out CNN for suggesting that Aghdam’s motive, because she was a woman, may have been relationship-related.

Lotsa folks calling out @CNN for mentioning "love triangle" as a potential motive in YouTube HQ shooting https://t.co/GEZsP65EYl — Katie Kilkenny (@katiekilkenny7) April 3, 2018

One Twitter user snidely responded, “Yes, and she was probably having her period too.”

Love the @cnnbrk reporter's conjecture, once he found out the #youtube shooter was female, that the shooting was due to a #lovetriangle. Yes, and she was probably having her period too. 😑🙄 — RogueFlynn (@rogueflynn51) April 3, 2018

Another wrote that CNN teed up the “theory out of nowhere that the shooting must be a love triangle…turning on Cartoon Network.”

CNN tees up a theory out of nowhere that the shooting must be a love triangle because the shooter was a woman. <facepalm> turning on Cartoon Network — geokaren (@geokaren) April 3, 2018

Conservative personality Mark Dice mocked CNN for its “love triangle” theory and assumed the network would now turn “Back to Stormy Daniels and Robert Mueller.”

CNN: YouTube shooting was just a "domestic dispute." A love triangle. Back to Stormy Daniels and Robert Mueller. https://t.co/r5RkILRysn — Mark Dice (@MarkDice) April 4, 2018

One user suggested CNN’s coverage would soon turn to the shooter being an NRA member.

@cnn @davidgregory How is the shooters boyfriend and please give more details about the love triangle she was involved in. She's obviously a NRA member, please provide more apples. — Truth (@HitbyTruth) April 4, 2018

A gun rights proponent predicted the story would quickly disappear because it does not fit the left’s media narrative.

A woman activist named Nasim Aghdam was today’s shooter so expect to see this story disappear faster than the now deleted tweets of the left screaming about the NRA and white guys with rifles. — Leah the Boss (@LeahRBoss) April 4, 2018

Fox News reported Wednesday that Aghdam’s motivation for opening fire at YouTube’s headquarters likely centered on her grievance with the company censoring and de-monetizing her videos.

“Youtube filtered my channels to keep them from getting views!” she wrote on her website. “There is no equal growth opportunity on YOUTUBE or any other video sharing site, your channel will grow if they want to!!!!!”

The Iranian-born vegan’s videos mostly focused on animal cruelty.

The shooter’s father, Ismail Aghdam, told The Bay Area News Group his daughter “hated” YouTube because it shut down the reach of her videos and her income stream.

The family reported her missing on Monday after she did not return calls for two days.

Her father said that after police found her early Tuesday morning sleeping in her car in Mountain View, which is not far from YouTube headquarters, he warned authorities she may be planning to do something violent against the social media corporation.

