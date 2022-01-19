Former NBA player Rex Chapman will be joining CNN+, the network announced Tuesday.

Chapman played 12 seasons in the NBA, finishing his career with the Phoenix Suns from 1996 to 2000.

In 2015, Chapman pleaded guilty to four felony charges in connection with stealing merchandise from an Apple store in Scottsdale, Arizona, in 2014, according to the Arizona Republic.

He was later sentenced to probation and community service, and the charges were reduced from felonies to misdemeanors, the Republic reported.

Chapman has since emerged as a social media influencer.

CNN celebrated his addition to its roster in a news release.

“Chapman is known for celebrating the highs of college basketball and NBA stardom, rebounding from the lows of opioid addiction and now for his viral social media presence where he shares humor and positivity.”

Last month, Chapman tweeted, “How about we all agree that hospitals have the right to turn away unvaccinated covid patients? They have freedom of choice too right? I’m sure the unvaccinated would have no problem with that — and it would solve a lot of problems.”

“Who could possibly object?” he wrote in a follow-up tweet.

Who could possibly object? — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) December 22, 2021

“Chapman’s weekly CNN+ show will include intimate conversations with athletes, entertainers and everyday heroes as Chapman looks for the silver lining beyond today’s toughest headlines,” CNN said.

Not everyone was thrilled with the announcement.

It’s amazing how @cnn continues to make decisions guaranteed to destroy whatever limited trust they have in the media today. Well done! pic.twitter.com/DmmvbXrS6z — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) January 18, 2022

CNN really hired Rex Chapman. The guy who got famous off saying block or charge. What an absolute unserious network. A joke. Rex Chapman 😭😭😭 What’s he gonna do? Show week old viral clips of Trump? Tell his audience the best way to rob an Apple store? — Jack McGuire (@JackMacCFB) January 18, 2022

On top of all of the content he steals, Rex Chapman is one of the most nasty, aggressively ignorant sources of disinformation on the entire internet. A perfect fit for the new CNN. Bruh. 💥 https://t.co/7Kmes89HwN — American Nordau (@MaxNordau) January 18, 2022

I can’t think of a more perfect fit for CNN than Rex Chapman pic.twitter.com/2OuaI6BsyO — Greg Price (@greg_price11) January 18, 2022

CNN+ is scheduled to launch this spring, according to Variety.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Conversation