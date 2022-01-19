Share
CNN Hires Ex-Con Who Says Hospitals Should Have the Right to Refuse Treatment for the Unvaccinated

 By Jack Davis  January 18, 2022 at 5:55pm
Former NBA player Rex Chapman will be joining CNN+, the network announced Tuesday.

Chapman played 12 seasons in the NBA, finishing his career with the Phoenix Suns from 1996 to 2000.

In 2015, Chapman pleaded guilty to four felony charges in connection with stealing merchandise from an Apple store in Scottsdale, Arizona, in 2014, according to the Arizona Republic.

He was later sentenced to probation and community service, and the charges were reduced from felonies to misdemeanors, the Republic reported.

Chapman has since emerged as a social media influencer.

CNN celebrated his addition to its roster in a news release.

“Chapman is known for celebrating the highs of college basketball and NBA stardom, rebounding from the lows of opioid addiction and now for his viral social media presence where he shares humor and positivity.”

Last month, Chapman tweeted, “How about we all agree that hospitals have the right to turn away unvaccinated covid patients? They have freedom of choice too right? I’m sure the unvaccinated would have no problem with that — and it would solve a lot of problems.”

“Who could possibly object?” he wrote in a follow-up tweet.

“Chapman’s weekly CNN+ show will include intimate conversations with athletes, entertainers and everyday heroes as Chapman looks for the silver lining beyond today’s toughest headlines,” CNN said.

Not everyone was thrilled with the announcement.

CNN+ is scheduled to launch this spring, according to Variety.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Conversation

