Commentary

CNN Hit with Another Big Departure - Had Been with Company for Over Two Decades

 By Bryan Chai  January 6, 2023 at 1:29pm
What’s that old adage about rats and sinking ships?

The mightily struggling news conglomerate CNN has been experiencing a level of upheaval that paints a bleak picture of its future.

Twenty-year correspondent and anchor Suzanne Malveaux is leaving the network, Deadline reported Friday.

Malveaux’s move follows a string of high-profile departures from CNN, starting with disgraced host Chris Cuomo in December 2021. (Although that was not by his choice. CNN terminated former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s baby brother for his flagrant disregard of journalistic integrity.)

Malveaux, for her part, appears to be leaving of her own volition.

“So after 20 years of delivering groundbreaking stories for the audiences of CNN, I’ve made the heartfelt decision to put myself and my family first and to pursue my long-desired professional passions: using storytelling to promote wellness, resiliency and social justice,” she said in her statement, per Deadline.

“I will forever be grateful for the opportunities CNN afforded me. Starting with hiring me in 2003 to cover the White House — a 10-year stint that enabled me to interview five US Presidents, and the highlight of my career to cover Barack Obama’s historic campaign,” Malveaux added.

That mention of “social justice” is a curious one.

Will CNN go out of business in the next five years?

CNN is widely regarded as a bastion of far-left biases and thoughts. You don’t have to look very hard to find deeply ingrained leftism throughout much of what CNN does and produces.

For Malveaux to intimate that she can’t promote “social justice” in her current role could be a curious indication of the network’s move to be less flagrantly leftist.

She covered a wide breadth of topics for CNN, including recently being in Ukraine.

One way or another, Malveaux is hardly the only longtime veteran of the network to call it quits in recent months.

Some, such as former CNN Pentagon correspondent Barbara Starr and anchor Ana Cabrera, paved the way for Malveaux to leave by choice.

Others, such as the aforementioned Cuomo, Brian Stelter, Chris Cillizza and the entire HLN network, had no such luck when it came to having a say in their employment.

One thing worth noting: Malveaux may be leaving CNN, but it’s unlikely the last time she will be, at the very least, tangentially related to politics. Her partner is White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.

It is unlikely we will see CNN going belly-up in the near future, as there’s just too much money behind the network.

But if this hemorrhaging of long-time employees (and viewers) keeps up, the Cable News Network may have to change its name to the Culled News Network.

