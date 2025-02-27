CNN Hits New Low - Panelist Literally Speechless After Jennings Teaches Him POTUS Commands Military

Consider this an olive branch toward the establishment media, for CNN desperately needs help.

After all, by now network executives must have reached the bottom of the barrel in their constant search for liberal panelists eager to expose themselves as driveling nincompoops while having their backsides handed to them by conservative commentator Scott Jennings.

In a clip posted late Wednesday to the social media platform X, Jennings posed an obvious-yet-devastating question about the military and the president’s power under the Constitution that left one unhinged liberal panelist silent and unable to respond — except by contorting his face.

“The president is in charge of the military, is he not?” Jennings asked.

The panelist, a writer who goes by the name Toure, merely squinted and tilted his head in confusion. He looked as if he had never heard such a thing.

Jennings’ question came at the end of a diatribe in which Toure made himself sound constitutionally illiterate.

“The FBI, now we’re in control of the military. We’re silencing media. This is what you do in a dictatorship,” Toure said at the beginning of the clip.

“Are you suggesting that the president is not the commander-in-chief of the military?” Jennings asked.

“I am suggesting that the president is going to put in charge somebody who is going to contravene the Constitution, and at some near point this conversation will look very silly for you because it will be obvious, and right now you’re gaslighting, but when we get to the actual rubber of the road of this, it will be clear,” Toure said as he made one of the least “clear” arguments in recent memory.

“I’m sorry. I’m interested in this conversation,” Jennings replied, smiling as if to acknowledge Toure’s absurdity.

“He’s going to put someone in charge who will contravene the Constitution. But who? What do you mean by that? The president is in charge of the military, is he not?” Jennings continued.

Then came Toure’s confused face.

“You said he’s gonna put someone in charge — of the military?” Jennings added, pressing his advantage.

At that point, host Abby Phillip stepped in to save Toure.

JENNINGS: The President is in charge of the military, is he not? TOURE: [Silenced deer in the headlights look] It’s amazing CNN let someone this clueless onto their network to debate Scott Jennings. Pure comedy. pic.twitter.com/3BxfwEq3eF — Thomas Hern (@ThomasMHern) February 27, 2025

Jennings at least has a sense of humor about the yeoman’s work he does on CNN.

“I spend most of my time repeating back to liberals their own words and ideas, only to have them – seconds later – deny ever saying them. It’s truly astonishing,” he wrote Thursday morning on X.

I spend most of my time repeating back to liberals their own words and ideas, only to have them – seconds later – deny ever saying them. It’s truly astonishing. This convo on @cnn 👀 pic.twitter.com/xVNSPOFbBN — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) February 27, 2025

Toure’s comments about dictatorship and the military, however, might represent a new low for the network.

After all, unhinged liberals have spent nearly ten years fearmongering about President Donald Trump.

Before the 2024 election, they tried characterizing him as a Nazi. Even former Vice President Kamala Harris exploited that nonsensical narrative in her failed bid for the presidency. Voters rejected it, and still liberals refuse to let it go.

Citing the president’s constitutional authority over the military as evidence of looming dictatorship, however, represents a different level of crazy.

Thus, perhaps CNN should use a new standard to vet its panelists. Start with the following:

If, for professional purposes, you go by one name only — Adele, Prince, etc. — you had best have elite talent. Otherwise, no one will take you seriously.

Apply that same standard to one-named writers who blather about dictatorship, and you will avoid these kinds of embarrassing spectacles.

Do not complain that you already reached the bottom of the barrel before deciding to showcase Toure. And do not worry that Jennings will eviscerate whatever liberal panelist you put on the air. Simply use the one-named-writer-blathering-about-dictatorship rule, and you will instantly elevate your network.

Take that advice, CNN, free of charge.

