When a ship is sinking, it’s the cowards and the rats that are usually the first to flee.

Now, whether you think CNN is more cowardly or vermin-like — take your pick — the point remains that even the “Clinton News Network” is publicly souring on President Joe Biden in real time.

And it’s a glorious sight to behold.

Case in point, observe CNN host Jake Tapper utter the actual words “Trump was right” on-air:

CNN’s Jake Tapper: “Trump was right.. Biden was wrong.” pic.twitter.com/IYaa2NPVT2 — Real Mac Report (@RealMacReport) August 18, 2023

According to Fox News, that clip was taken from Thursday’s edition of “The Lead with Jake Tapper” and exposed just how dire things are getting for the first family in the court of public opinion.

After noting the millions of dollars that Hunter Biden has admitted to accepting, Tapper actually excoriated the incumbent president — while lauding the former president.

“[Hunter admitting to taking money from Ukraine] directly goes against what Joe Biden said in the debates in 2020 with Donald Trump,” Tapper said, before cutting to the relevant exchange between America’s last two presidents.

“My son has not made money in terms of this thing about, what’re you talking about? China!” Biden said in the 2020 general election debates.

The clip then cuts again to showcase a different debate, where Donald Trump went on the offensive as Biden tried to proclaim “None of that is true.”

“[Hunter Biden] made a fortune in Ukraine, in China, in Moscow,” Trump prodded.

“That is simply not true,” Biden flatly stated.

It’s at this point that Tapper, clearly at his wit’s end given the mounting evidence against the Bidens, finally relents and admits it.

“Trump was right,” Tapper said, while sporting an expression that could best be described as shameful defeat and stunned awe.

Tapper added: “I mean, [Hunter] did make a fortune from China, and Joe Biden was wrong.”

It’s at this point that Tapper, perhaps getting a nice tongue lashing in his ear piece from a leftist producer, quickly pivoted to a rather flimsy defense of Joe Biden.

“I don’t know that he was lying about it,” Tapper said in defense of the elder Biden. “He might not have been told by Hunter, but this blind spot is a problem.”

That’s an understatement of epic proportions, as refreshing as it is to hear from a CNN talking head.

Because what are the two possibilities here?

Option A is that Joe Biden willingly deceived and lied to the American people about corrupt activity aimed at enriching his family.

Option B is that Joe Biden is so aloof and detached from everyday life, he didn’t even realize his son was allegedly partaking in some incredibly illegal activities right under his nose.

That’s really about it as far as possibilities, and neither look is particularly good for an octogenarian president seeking re-election. Whether he’s a corrupt codger or a forgetful dolt, neither of those are descriptors of great leaders.

And even CNN, one of Biden’s oldest and most reliable establishment allies, is starting to recognize those binary options.

