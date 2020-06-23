When an unborn child’s life can be used to push a left-wing narrative, it turns out some of the liberal establishment media will suddenly acknowledge the child is a baby.

“CNN Newsroom” threw caution to the wind and abandoned pro-abortion euphemisms when interviewing pregnant guest Ebony Chisholm and her husband, Henry, on Wednesday.

Chisholm had penned a piece in the Hartford Courant titled “A letter to my beautiful, black unborn baby.”

She opened the letter by writing, “To my unborn son, daughter or however you choose to identify.” (Apparently, you can only throw away so much reality at one time. She ditched pro-abortion lingo, but stuck to the trans madness.)

In the letter, Chisholm writes about having a conversation with her unborn baby about “how we can protect you.” The letter itself focuses on the dominant Black Lives Matter narrative of “hundreds of black men and women killed by law enforcement or white civilians.”

The conversation about how to protect unborn black children is indeed an important one, but for reasons not mentioned in Chisholm’s letter. While black Americans make up only about 13 percent of the population, they comprise 40 percent of all abortions in the United States.

This shocking statistic would make Margaret Sanger, the founder of Planned Parenthood, proud. Sanger was a noted racist and eugenicist who once penned a letter to a collaborator in which she wrote, “We don’t want the word to go out that we want to exterminate the Negro population.”

Sanger even accepted an invitation to speak at the women’s branch of the Klu Klux Klan. Of course, a statue of her is prominently displayed in the Smithsonian’s National Portrait Gallery, and no one has yet torn it down or removed it.

Sanger’s philosophy has quietly animated abortion supporters for decades. In 2009, Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg told The New York Times, “Frankly I had thought that at the time Roe was decided, there was concern about population growth and particularly growth in populations that we don’t want to have too many of.”

There is a reason prominent pro-life activists such as Alveda King, the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s niece, and former NFL star Benjamin Watson have compared abortion to racism.

Of course, this aspect of left-wing racism was not touched upon in the CNN segment.

Chisholm read the letter, which described the development of her unborn baby, on-air.

“Thinking of children in all of this is something that really cuts through to a lot of people to understand,” CNN host Brianna Keilar told her.

So now when we think of an unborn baby, we are supposed to acknowledge him or her as a child?

Which is it, CNN?

The hypocrisy of the establishment media is mind-boggling. CNN shows concern about how this child could be killed once outside of the womb but ignores the dangers a black child faces inside it.

As was documented a decade ago in the book “Left Turn: How Liberal Media Bias Distorts the American Mind,” by UCLA professor Tim Groseclose, journalists have used the euphemisms of pro-abortion activists for decades and rejected pro-life language.

But since pro-abortion language is ridiculous and reality-denying, it is tough to maintain in all situations — such as when a visibly pregnant woman is sitting in your studio and you all know the truth about the child in the womb.

I am sure Keilar will soon puppet the “correct” pro-abortion narrative required by her CNN overlords. Or maybe they will just pretend this unborn baby was really a child only because the mother clearly wants her?

Tragically, a baby is only human in pro-abortion eyes if the mother says so — or if CNN realizes it can attack “law enforcement or white civilians” using a pregnant mother’s fears.

