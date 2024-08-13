Share
CNN Host Caught Editing Trump-Musk Conversation and 45's Team Lets Her Have It

 By Michael Austin  August 13, 2024 at 2:50pm
CNN tried to pull a fast one on the American public yet again.

It’s no surprise, really: After Monday’s interview with Elon Musk, former President Donald Trump captured the attention of many.

Of course, CNN — left-wing propaganda outlet that it is — had to at least try to blunt the momentum Trump had gained.

To do so, the network selectively edited a portion of the Monday interview.

According to CNN and its deceptive editing, at one point in the interview, both Musk and Trump had made it seem that the World War II bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki were no big deal.

The Trump 2024 campaign’s official account on social media platform X shared CNN’s truth-twisting footage on Tuesday with the full clip in its proper context, showing the two said nothing of the kind.

“Hiroshima and Nagasaki were bombed, but now they’re full cities again,” Musk said in CNN’s edited clip.

Is CNN bad for America?

Trump could be heard agreeing with Musk as he continued.

“So it’s really not something that … it’s not as scary as people think, basically,” Musk said.

When you cut it up that way, as CNN did, it sure sounds like the two men agreed that two of the most brutal bombings in world history weren’t so bad.

But now read (or listen above to) the full comment in its proper context.

The two men were talking specifically about nuclear energy as a viable alternative to fossil fuels. The conversation then moved on to the bad reputation nuclear energy has due to nuclear plant accidents like the meltdown in Fukushima, Japan, after a 2011 earthquake, when Musk said this:

“People were asking me in California, are we worried about a nuclear cloud coming from Japan? I’m like, ‘No, that’s crazy. It’s not even dangerous in Fukushima,'” Musk said.

“I actually flew there and ate locally grown vegetables on TV to prove it.”

That was when Musk added the point that “Hiroshima and Nagasaki were bombed, but now they’re full cities again,” as further evidence that nuclear fallout — from bombing or a nuclear energy accident — does not, in fact, make a site uninhabitable for thousands of years.

That is the full context of the “Hiroshima and Nagasaki” comments.

Of course, Musk and Trump weren’t saying that the bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki weren’t a big deal.

In response to CNN’s gross distortion of the truth, the Trump campaign site observed, “All the fake news does is lie.”

It’s so strange that CNN hosts still think they can get away with this.

Don’t they know? We’re not in 2004 anymore. This is 2024, and the whole world knows just how dishonest and manipulative they are.

Those old media propaganda tricks don’t work like they used to.

They never will again.

